New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/GPRC): Dhaki, Bengal's traditional drummers, are now a dying breed of performers that are known to play live music and have been an integral part of the Durga Puja festivities for time immemorial.

Dhaki's perform exclusively during Durga puja and their art is now being replaced by digital music due to scarcity of these performers.

"Dhaki, as a tradition will be lost to the coming generations, as many of these performers are now looking at other employment options to survive" informs Dippankar Halder, Founder of Jalongi.

Jalongi, the Fish & Seafood supply chain startup, has organized a multi-city live Dhaki performance across pandals to boost this dying art and build its awareness amongst the younger generation by launching a campaign called 'Jalongi Agomoni'. Agomoni means the start of the first beat to welcome Maa Durga.

Jalongi has organized live performances across Bangalore, Kolkata, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi (Dwarka) and Gurgaon.

"We will be felicitating and awarding Dhaki's based on their performance that will be based on audience ratings" added Halder.

Jalongi, the Fish & Seafood supply chain startup, is all geared to foray into another 8 locations in the country after building a strong presence across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Pune and Andhra Pradesh.

