New Delhi [India], November 29: Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF) is an established name in the higher education industry that runs DJ Group of Institutions and Hospitals. Its flagship campus is located on Niwari Road, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, U.P. at a distance of about 45 minutes from Delhi.

JDMEHF was started by Ajit Singh Jassar in 1997 with an aim to create a world-class infrastructure for medical education and provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare in Western UP.

JDMEHF currently runs the following institutions and offers the courses listed below:-

1. DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research: BDS, MDS, Diploma Dental Hygienist, Diploma Dental Mechanics2. Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College: BAMS, Ayurvedic Nursing, Ayurvedic Pharmacy3. DJ College of Pharmacy: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, M.Pharma4. Divya Jyoti College of Pharmacy: D.Pharma, B.Pharma5. DJ College of Paramedical Sciences: GNM, ANM6. Divya Jyoti College of Nursing: BSc. Nursing7. DJ College of Medical Sciences and Research: MBBS* (under approval process)

The institutions have been built on a sprawling campus of 75 acres and have great connectivity to cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut. JDMEHF also has a presence in the affordable healthcare segment through its operation of the following hospitals:

DJ Dental College's General Dentistry & Surgery Hospital: Its dental hospital caters to a footfall of more than 400 patients every single day. It has an advanced clinical infrastructure that provides services such as cutting-edge dental diagnostics, surgeries, extractions, implants and orthodontic interventions. This hospital caters to treatments of all nine dental specialities. CEO and Professor, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Smiti Klaire said, "The institution is creating an express clinic wherein a higher paying patient segment will be treated separately in a specialised inter-departmental unit with a shorter response time. While those opting for affordable treatment will still be able to access the same at subsidised rates in the dental college's departments."

Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Hospital: The Ayurvedic hospital has been developed to support the teaching of the Ayurvedic Medical College. The hospital offers a complete range of Ayurvedic clinical interventions. "As far as medical education is concerned, the real teaching occurs in the hospital. We are invested in making our hospital a distinguished centre of integrated medicine" added Dr. Rajesh Sharma, the Medical Superintendent and Principal of Divya Jyoti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital.

DJ Medical Hospital: This is a 300 bedded general hospital that seeks to support the operations of the upcoming medical college. Samandh N.S., General Manager, Operations shared that "We have a built up infrastructure that can accommodate an expansion of up to 775 beds for the medical hospital. This is larger than most corporate hospitals in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. The hospital currently has idle capacity which we seek to utilise in the next 12 months".

The DJ group's expansion plans and its course offerings are conceived to play a synergistic role in its aspiration to build Modinagar's first medical college and super-speciality hospital. Chairperson & President, JDMEHF, Sarabjit Kaur Jassar, observed that "the DJ Medical College will re-create the city of Modinagar. The new city of Modinagar will be built around the medical college and on Niwari Road. Back when we began in 1999, there was no commercial, industrial activity on this road, there was not even a provision for basic services such as electricity and transportation, the establishment of the dental college changed all that forever."

Rhitik Jassar, Secretary, JDMEHF, added that "JDMEHF currently derives 95% of its revenues from the college and hostel fee. Only 5% of our revenues come from our healthcare segment, and there is a great opportunity present for growth and scaling up operations in this domain. We are keen on exponentially growing this revenue stream and we are optimistic that in the near future healthcare services will become our dominant operating segment. We have done a capital expenditure of Rs. 150 Crores for our medical college. We see a potential to grow our topline by at least 500% from existing numbers in the next 3 to 5 years." His stated goal is to build a world-class medical education university in Modinagar. "We already provide training in dentistry, ayurveda, nursing, paramedical, and pharmacy programs. With an additional capex of Rs. 100 - 150 Crores we will be able to add the MBBS program to our course offerings. MBBS will be the main catalyst for driving growth," he added.

Rhitik Jassar and Dr. Smiti Klaire along with their full-time responsibilities at JDMEHF are also the founders and directors of ZTA Edu Ventures Pvt Ltd and ZTA Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Commenting on the formation of these companies, Rhitik Jassar shared, "the private limited education entity has been envisaged as the vehicle of the group's new age businesses in ed-tech, and to create a presence in synergistic sectors such as entrance examination coaching, admission counselling as well as for conducting various specialised and paid workshops in dentistry and medicine". He added that, "the healthcare entity would house the revenues of a stand-alone city hospital in Modinagar, that would function independently of JDMEHF."

