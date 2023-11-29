Napoli will be traveling to Madrid to play an away UEFA Champions League 2023–24 fixture against Real Madrid. The 14-time UCL winners Real Madrid are looking very dominant in the 2023-24 campaign. As Real Madrid has won all four of four group stage games till now. On the other hand, Napoli has just managed to win two of four games in the group stage for now and are second in Group C with seven points on board. Even in their domestic league Real Madrid sits on the top of the points table and is looking sharp for their upcoming encounters with their world-class mid-field attack. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Pep Guardiola Walks off Smiling as Manchester City Stays Perfect While PSG, AC Milan Struggle

In their last encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2023–24, Napoli and Real Madrid had a thrilling match in which Real Madrid won the game 3-2. Napoli's Alex Meret scored an own goal to give Real Madrid the lead. The in-form mid-field lineup of Real Madrid is looking stronger than ever with Jude Bellingham scoring in almost every game. Also, the forward play of Real Madrid has come to life in the last two matches. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are looking sharp.

Napoli on the other hand don't look very sharp as they sit in the fourth spot in their domestic league table and have only managed to win 3 out of the last five matches. Even in their last domestic league game, they had a narrow win of 2-1 against the opponents. The star striker Victor Osimhen is still waiting for his first goal in the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season.

When is Real Madrid vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Real Madrid will be taking on Napoli in the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, November 30. The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Real Madrid vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Real Madrid and Napoli will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Face Must-Win Battle Against Galatasaray

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Napoli match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

