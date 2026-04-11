PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: The national-level tech fest "Sinhgad Techtonic 2K26" was inaugurated with great fervour at Sinhgad Institute of Technology, transforming the campus into a high-energy arena of innovation, creativity, and young talent. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the presence of Chief Guest Jatin Chandolia, a noted content creator, digital marketing and PR expert, whose inspiring address set the tone for the two-day celebration.

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Engaging with students and experiencing the scale of the fest firsthand, Jatin Chandolia applauded the institute for creating a platform that seamlessly blends technology with creativity. Impressed by the passion and execution on display, he emphasized the importance of such initiatives in shaping future-ready talent and encouraging collaboration among young innovators.

Sharing his thoughts, Jatin Chandolia shared: "Platforms like Sinhgad Techtonic are where the future truly begins. The energy, ideas, and confidence I've witnessed here are a testament to how ready this generation is to innovate and lead. It's inspiring to see institutions like Sinhgad nurture not just technical skills, but a mindset of creativity and collaboration that the world needs today."

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Reflecting on the significance of the fest, Dr. Dnyaneshwar S. Mantri, Vice Principal, also added: "Sinhgad Techtonic 2K26 is a celebration of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. We are privileged to have Mr. Jatin Chandolia with us. His presence and insights have truly energized and inspired our students."Bringing together students from engineering colleges across the country, the fest marked the beginning of a dynamic exchange of ideas, skills, and competitive spirit. Held across April 9 and 10, Techtonic 2K26 featured an exciting mix of technical, cultural, and sports events, turning the campus into a vibrant, multi-dimensional experience zone.The technical segment stood out with high-intensity competitions such as Model Mania, Code War, and Debug the Bug, alongside Circuit Mania and precision-based challenges like 3D Rubik's Cubing and Optical Archery, each reflecting innovation, problem-solving, and technical acumen.Adding a creative edge, cultural events like Mad Ads and the Short Video Competition encouraged storytelling and performance, while Hunt Them Down 3.0 brought in an element of thrill and teamwork. The bustling Funfair, complete with games, food, and student-run stalls, further elevated the festive spirit across the campus.

Sports competitions including Box Cricket, Pool Volleyball, and Sparring Soccer infused the fest with energy and camaraderie, highlighting teamwork and sportsmanship among participants.The event was organized under the guidance of Dr. M. S. Gaikwad, Chief Project Officer of STES, and witnessed the presence of key academic leaders including Dr. Shivaji Desai, Dr. Ruksana Pinjari, Dr. S. D. Babar, and Dr. Dnyaneshwar S. Mantri, along with faculty members and staff.

The seamless execution of Techtonic 2K26 was driven by the efforts of Dr. S. M. Gaikwad, Student Coordinator Sabyasachi Mohapatra, and a dedicated team of student volunteers, whose energy and commitment ensured a successful and engaging experience.

More than just a tech fest, Sinhgad Techtonic 2K26 stands as a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and youth potential, creating a powerful platform for the next generation of engineers, creators, and changemakers.

About Jatin ChandoliaJatin Chandolia is a content creator, digital marketing strategist, and PR expert, known for building impactful brand narratives and driving visibility for businesses through innovative storytelling and performance-driven campaigns. He is the creator of The Logic Stick platform and host of the Scripted India podcast, focusing on psychology, behavior, and modern storytelling. He has recently started his journey as a reel creator by the name of JC Based, where he shares his personal experiences and insights on AI, Fitness, Finance, and Current Affairs on Instagram & YouTube.

www.thelogicstick.com

https://www.instagram.com/jc.based

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