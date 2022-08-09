New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): Ace artist Sangeeta Babani is known for her contemporary and figurative artworks. Sangeeta has showcased her works the world over, with exhibitions in India, London, Paris, Dubai et al. Her 18 feet installation titled 'The Lost Art' created waves across the globe. She was also awarded for her contemporary work in Paris in the year 2017.

Interestingly, Sangeeta is also a pioneer of sorts! She was among the first to paint on cars, and now, she has come up with the first-ever short film on Art. Conceptualised by Sangeeta herself, Alfaaz is an imagination-driven short film that showcases the to and fro between an artist and a famous poet. Illustrated with Urdu poetry, Alfaaz is shot in Mumbai, against the backdrop of Sangeeta's colourful and vibrant artworks. In first, Sangeeta has also acted in the film that is directed by Thomas A. Xavier.

Dignitaries from the entertainment and political worlds converged at Otters Club, Bandra West, where a special screening of Alfaaz was held recently. Acclaimed poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and renowned columnist-film critic-author Bharathi Pradhan were the Chief Guests at the do. The soiree also witnessed a talk between Javed Akhtar and Sangeeta Babani, moderated by Bharathi Pradhan. Politicians Asif Bhamla and Asif Zakaria, educationist Vandana Lulla, producer Renu Chopra and social activist Anurag Chauhan were also present. Sangeeta's family - husband Rajendra Babani, children Yash and Vinti, and her friends expressed their support and cheered her on.

"My tryst with Art is a long-standing one. As an artist, I am absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Alfaaz to the world as I feel Art is not confined to paintings alone. Art refers to any form of creative expression. I am glad and grateful that everyone who joined us liked and appreciated the film," Sangeeta imparted.

Distributed by Pocket Films, produced by Vamos Entertainment Production, yours is to watch Alfaaz, a film by Sangeeta Babani that premieres on the Pocket Films platform on YouTube this August 14 at 5 pm.

