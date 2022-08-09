Google services such as YouTube, Maps, Search, and Docs, among others, were down for many global users. Outage tracking website 'Downdetector' confirmed the Google outage in which 40,000 complaints of Google Search were reported. Frustrated users took to Twitter to complain about the same. As such, the #googledown hashtag started trending on the micro-blogging platform. Google Search Down: Netizens Vent Out Their Frustration on Twitter As Search Engine Giant Faces Outage.

Most users faced a 500 error, which looked like a server problem. In addition to this, problems with Google Search, YouTube, Maps, and Docs were also reported in countries such as Japan and Taiwan. However, at the time of writing this article, all Google Services are working fine. Google's app status dashboard showed no reflection of an outage.

The global tech giant has acknowledged the issue and revealed that this happened due to a software update problem. “We’re aware of a software update issue that briefly affected the availability of Google Search and Maps, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online," Google said in a statement.

