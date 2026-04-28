Business News | Javishth Chabria Delivers Keynote at Cannes' World AI Film Festival, Showcases Simulation-First Filmmaking

VMPL

Cannes/ Paris [France]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: In a significant moment for India's presence in the global AI and cinema landscape, filmmaker and AI entrepreneur Javishth Chabria delivered a keynote at the World AI Film Festival (WAIFF) held in Cannes, France. The event, which attracted over 5,500 film submissions from more than 80 countries, served as a global platform for innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and filmmaking.

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Representing Just Videos Studios, Javishth Chabria introduced a transformative concept that could redefine the future of filmmaking, simulation-first cinema. In his keynote titled "The Simulation Era of Filmmaking: Why Films Will Be Understood Before They Are Shot," he emphasized a critical gap in the film industry's evolution.

"Film is the last major industry that still builds before it simulates," Chabria noted, highlighting how traditional production methods often rely on fragmented planning processes such as scripts and mood boards, leading to inefficiencies and costly revisions

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At the core of this vision is CTE (Cinematic Thinking Engine), a proprietary platform developed by Just Videos Studios. Designed as a pre-production simulation engine, CTE allows filmmakers to prototype entire films before shooting begins. The platform integrates real-time storyboarding, budgeting, and visual experimentation into a unified workflow. Learn more about the platform here. https://cte.justvideosstudios.com

The system is built on three key layers: a data layer that captures narrative decisions, an orchestration layer that integrates AI tools, and a version control layer that enables creators to explore multiple story paths simultaneously. This approach not only improves production efficiency but also introduces a new paradigm for storytelling.

Chabria further highlighted how storytelling itself is set to evolve in this new era. "Stories won't end anymore, they will evolve. Audiences will not just consume content; they will actively extend it," he stated, pointing toward the rise of AI-native cinema as a new creative medium.

The innovation has already begun attracting global interest. Following the keynote, several European production houses have shown interest in exploring the platform, particularly for transmedia storytelling that spans film, streaming, and immersive formats.

Just Videos Studios, co-founded by Javishth Chabria and his sister Varnika Chabria, operates across Mumbai and Atlanta, positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven content creation. With Europe emerging as a strategic market, the company is actively engaging with studios, producers, and technology partners to scale its simulation-first approach globally.

Javishth Chabria's presence at Cannes as a keynote speaker marks a significant milestone, not only for his company but also for India's growing influence in the global AI and creative technology ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://cte.justvideosstudios.com

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