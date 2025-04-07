PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: In a pioneering move aimed at nurturing young talent, students, and early-stage entrepreneurs into successful business leaders, Jewel Trendz Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in India's gems and jewelry industry, has launched its groundbreaking initiative, Business Visionaries of India (BVI). Through this initiative, Jewel Trendz Pvt. Ltd. is committed to providing aspiring youth, students, and emerging industry professionals with all the support they need to become successful entrepreneurs.

The Business Visionaries of India program is designed to identify, support, and empower talented entrepreneurs across the country, enabling them to turn their ideas into impactful businesses. BVI aims to guide these individuals, help them grow their business ideas, and transform them into sustainable ventures.

BVI will offer young talent, students, and early-stage entrepreneurs financial support ranging from Rs5 lakhs to Rs5 crores, along with expert mentorship, business training, and national-level networking opportunities to help them become skilled entrepreneurs.

Addressing journalists in Mumbai, Shri Govind Verma, Chairman of Jewel Trendz Pvt. Ltd. and the inspiration behind Business Visionaries of India, shared, "BVI is not just a platform; it is a revolutionary beginning for the self-reliant India movement. Our goal is to ensure that even people from the most remote parts of the country are provided equal opportunities to realize their business vision."

The talented students and early-stage entrepreneurs benefiting from Business Visionaries of India will have to undergo a three-step selection process. In the first stage, applicants must pass a basic knowledge test. The second stage requires them to pass a basic business knowledge test, presentation, and interview. After completing these three crucial stages, the top 100 visionaries will be selected and provided full support to turn their ideas into permanent businesses. Since the announcement of Business Visionaries of India, hundreds of registrations have started pouring in from across the country.

Govind Verma further added, "The objective of Business Visionaries of India is to promote talented young individuals at the grassroots level, enable financial inclusion in entrepreneurship, and foster mentorship and leadership skills. We also aim to bridge the gap between students' ideas and their implementation."

BVI investor Sanjay Shah commented, "We will ensure that Business Visionaries of India will never face a lack of financial support." Meanwhile, BVI's legal advisor, Pooja Jain, said, "Any talented student starting their business under the BVI banner will first have a legal agreement drawn up, ensuring no future disputes."

For more information about Business Visionaries of India, including registration processes, eligibility, exam syllabus, and deadlines, visit the official website at www.bvindia.in.

