WhatsApp ‘Reshared Many Times’ Label Introduced to Tackle Misinformation in Status Updates; Available Via Android Beta

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WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new transparency feature designed to alert users when a status update has been widely circulated. The update, currently appearing in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.17.10, introduces a "Reshared many times" label for content that has been reposted across multiple accounts. The move is part of a broader effort by the Meta-owned platform to combat the spread of misinformation by providing context on how content reaches a user's feed.

WhatsApp Identifying Viral Content

The new label appears at the top of the status interface once a specific piece of content has been reshared at least five times. This threshold mirrors the "frequently forwarded" tag used for standard messages, which was introduced previously to identify viral or potentially misleading chain messages. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

When a user is mentioned in a contact's status or if resharing is permitted, they can post that update to their own profile. While a basic "Reshared" tag is applied to standard reposts, the "Reshared many times" variant specifically highlights content that is moving rapidly through the network.

WhatsApp Privacy and Data Security

Despite the introduction of tracking labels, WhatsApp maintains that the content of status updates remains protected by end-to-end encryption. To facilitate the new feature, the application uses an internal counter that tracks the number of times an update has been shared.

Significantly, the platform does not store a history of the individuals involved in the sharing chain. The app maintains a simple flag to trigger the label once the five-share limit is reached, ensuring that neither the identity of the original source nor the content itself is accessible to WhatsApp or third parties.

Addressing Misinformation Via WhatsApp Status Feature

The update addresses a growing concern regarding the circulation of unverified information via the status feature. Because users often trust content posted by their direct contacts, misleading claims or "fake news" can gain unearned credibility as they are reposted.

By flagging content that has been reshared multiple times, WhatsApp aims to encourage users to exercise more caution. The label serves as a visual cue that the information has reached them through a chain of reposts rather than as an original post from a primary source.

WhatsApp New Update Broader Status Transparency

This update follows recent efforts to improve clarity regarding updates from unknown contacts. Previous beta versions introduced explanatory sheets to help users understand why they might see status updates from numbers not saved in their address book, such as individuals they have recently messaged or called. Google Wallet Now Offers Aadhaar Support in India; Check Details, Benefits.

The "Reshared many times" feature is currently available to select beta testers on the Google Play Beta Programme. A wider rollout to the stable version of the app is expected in the coming weeks following initial performance evaluations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).