Bangkok [Thailand], March 13: Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2025 (JGAB 2025), scheduled to take place from April 23-26, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centerin Bangkok, is set to be the premier B2B platform in Southeast Asia for the burgeoning gems and jewellery industry.

Driven by factors such as robust GDP growth and the expanding middle class in ASEAN countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the demand for luxury goods is on the rise. Additionally, the growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds is adding vibrancy and accelerating growth in the ASEAN jewellery market. According to IMARC Group, a leading market research firm, the Southeast Asian jewellery market was valued at USD 9.09 billion in last year. Looking ahead, IMARC Group forecasts the market to reach USD 12.42 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.35% from 2025-2033.

Furthermore, gemstones from various countries in the region are highly regarded in the global market for their quality and beauty, including sapphires, jade, rubies, sapphires, silver, and more. Notably, Thai jewellery designers are making a significant impact with their exceptional creativity, adding substantial value to their creations. Last year, the export value of gems and jewellery (excluding unwrought gold) reached US$9.6 billion, marking a 10.9% year-on-year increase. This presents a golden opportunity for international buyers seeking business partnerships with ASEAN suppliers.

Leading Global Organiser of Trusted B2B Jewellery Trade Shows

JGAB 2025, the premier international B2B gems and jewellery trade show, proudly announces its backing by Informa Markets' global Jewellery Network, solidifying its position as a leading industry event; this collaboration, coupled with the proven expertise of Informa Markets Thailand as organiser, ensures an unparalleled experience for exhibitors, buyers, and trade visitors, further elevating industry standards and reinforcing JGAB's status as a trusted platform within the global jewellery trade.

Under the theme "Connecting the World with ASEAN's Jewellery Excellence," JGAB 2025 will showcase the best of the ASEAN gems and jewellery industry. The event will feature an ASEAN Pavilion, highlighting top ASEAN entrepreneurs and suppliers, and the inaugural Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Summit. This summit will foster collaboration between the Thai and ASEAN jewellery industries and the global jewellery community, with over 150 experts and leading entrepreneurs from AGJA member countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, and New Zealand, expected to attend.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB) 2025: The Premier Jewellery & Gem Event Connecting ASEAN to the World

This event is a crucial opportunity for the ASEAN jewellery industry to showcase its potential to the world, build strong business collaborations, and achieve future success. JGAB 2025 will be held in Bangkok from April 23-26, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. It is expected to draw international visitors to exchange knowledge on trends, technology, and marketing in the gem and jewellery industry. The event will feature over 400 exhibitors from 15 countries, covering 17,000 square meters of exhibition space, with diverse product zones including Fine Jewellery, Gemstones, Lab-Grown Diamonds, Silver, Tools & Equipment, Packaging, Diamonds, and more.

The event will also include various business-enhancing activities such as marketing and knowledge seminars from leading experts, a designer showcase, jewellery-making workshops, rare gem and jewellery displays, and The Next Gem Contest 2025, a jewellery design competition for new designers. The contest will showcase designs that reflect Thai identity, aiming to elevate the Thai gem and jewellery industry to the international level. Business matching opportunities with international buyers will also be available, supporting ASEAN entrepreneurs in entering the global market.

Business promotion activities, such as business matching, hosted buyer programme, and networking reception nights, are considered crucial components of the event. These activities serve to enhance confidence among both buyers and exhibitors, as well as to foster new business opportunities and expand business networks within the event.

For those interested in attending Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2025 (JGAB), pre-registration is available for FREE Addmission at: https://bit.ly/3DNk2up or to book exhibition space: https://bit.ly/3C3YIQp

For more information and registration, please visit:

Pre-register as visitor: https://bit.ly/3DNk2upBook your exhibition space: https://bit.ly/3C3YIQpFor more Information: Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2025

