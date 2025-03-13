Holi 2025 is expected to be celebrated from March 13 and go on till March 14. The two-day Hindu festival celebrates the arrival of spring and is often marked as a commemoration of the victory of good over evil. The first day of Holi celebration – called Holika Dahan – is the celebration of the day that Lord Vishnu saved his stoic devotee - Prahalad and put an end to his aunty Holika - who was set ablaze. To remember the power of the almighty to end the evil in the world and help the good prevail, people continue to burn a bonfire on this day - which is often known as Holika Dahan. Here’s the complete story of Holika Dahan that will help you celebrate Holi 2025 with all the fervour and enthusiasm.

The Story of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is the annual observance that is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun. This observance celebrates the end of the evil demon Holika - who was King Hiranyakashipu’s sister and Prahalad’s aunt. According to folklore, Prahalad was a stoic devotee of Lord Vishnu, which irked his father – the evil demon Hiranyakashipu. In an effort to punish Prahalad and put an end to his defiance, Holika - who was supposed to be fire-proof - decided to self-immolate with Prahalad in her lap. However, Lord Vishnu’s power prevailed and Prahalad was saved from the fire, while Holika met her timely end. The lighting of Holika Dahan for the celebration of Holi commemorates this end and celebrates the end of evil forces.

The Festival of Good Over Evil

The victory of good over evil is a moment that is celebrated throughout various Hindu festivals. While its relevance is most prominently associated with Navratri and Dussehra celebrations in the Sharada month, Holi is an important Hindu festival that commemorates that as well. Diwali - which is considered to be the most prominent Hindu festival - also celebrates the victory of good over evil.

We hope that the celebration of Holi 2025 puts an end to all the evil forces in the world. Holi is a festival of colour that welcomes the spring season and the brightness that comes with it. Here’s wishing everyone a joy-filled and happy Holi 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).