Mumbai, March 13: PUBG (PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds) has announced its 8th anniversary and several new exclusive rewards players can claim. The company announced the "PUBG Battlegrounds 8th Anniversary Celebration Event" and released the 8th Anniversary Cinematic Trailer, celebrating its long-running reputation in the gaming market and its rewards.

The PUBG 8th Anniversary Trailer was released. It shows the known locations, cinematic shots of players doing action and riding motorcycles, slow-motion gunshots, and more. The trailer is an homage to those who have been stuck with the battle royal (survival) game for years. PUBG credited M83 with producing the music and video of the game. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 13, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

PUBG 8th Anniversary Trailer Released

PUBG 8th Anniversary Rewards Details

PUBG has announced various rewards to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The game company announced it would offer "incredible rewards" and a chance to win up to 10,000 G-Coins. The reward boxes expire in 30 days, so interested players have limited time to unlock these in-game rewards. The game offers 8th anniversary pack details, including various rewards and perks that the players can unlock before expiration.

The PUBG 8th Anniversary Rewards include x50 contraband coupons, 8x Hunter's chest and x8 keys. The lucky players can claim these exclusive rewards online. To find the details regarding these rewards. PUBG rewards cannot be claimed after the 30 days as they will expire.

How To Claim PUBG 8th Anniversary Rewards?

To claim the rewards of the PUBG 8th Anniversary event, gamers need to follow a step-by-step process to increase their chances of getting lucky. The PUBG game developer announced a notice that the players need to keep in mind while claiming the rewards. PlayStation Mega March: Sony Announces Massive Discount Event With up to 75% Off on Games; Check End Date and Details.

The PUBG players can participate in the 8th-anniversary event via in-game event banned or Krafton ID.

Participation in the PUBG 8th Anniversary event is limited to one time per account. Players can participate on each platform separately.

PUBG Anniversary rewards will be sent to the customised tab if the conditions are met.

By participating in the PUBG 8th Anniversary event, the company will collect and use the players' game ID and service use records to confirm their participation and game rewards.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds 8th Anniversary or 8th birthday event for PC users started on 12 March 2025 and ended on 8 April 2025. For the console, the event begins on 20 March 2025 and ends on 16 April 2025. All the PUBG: Battlegrounds users will be eligible to participate in the event to claim rewards.

