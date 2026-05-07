Business News | JGU is India's First Institution of Eminence to Receive Data Science Council of America Accreditation

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 7: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has become the first Institution of Eminence in India to be accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), a globally recognized standards and accreditation body that establishes industry-aligned benchmarks for educational programmes in data science, artificial intelligence, and analytics. This recognition firmly positions JGU at the forefront of higher education's most consequential frontier, the integration of artificial intelligence and data science into the academic ecosystem.

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This accreditation has been awarded under the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI), a global platform led by DASCA that supports universities in adopting internationally benchmarked standards. WDSAI provides accreditation support, curriculum alignment services, and access to global certification pathways, thereby ensuring that JGU's graduates emerge with skills that are not only academically rigorous but also industry-ready and future-focused.

Seven of JGU's flagship AI and Data Science-related programmes have been successfully aligned with DASCA standards under the WDSAI framework. The accredited programmes include:

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- M.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

- B.A. in AI & Law

- BBA (Hons.) Business Analytics

- M.Des. (AI-powered UX)

- MBA in Business Analytics

- MBA in Business and Law

- MBA in AI for Business

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, " This is an exceptional recognition and what makes this achievement particularly distinctive is its breadth and flexibility. The accreditation spans residential, non-residential, and online delivery formats: reflecting JGU's deep commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and meeting learners where they are. It is valid through 2031 and provides an umbrella certification framework that will extend to any new data science and artificial intelligence programmes we develop during this period."

Prof. Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance & Student Life said, "At O.P. Jindal Global University, our approach to data science and artificial intelligence is rooted in interdisciplinarity and real-world relevance. The DASCA accreditation reflects our commitment to integrating technical expertise with critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and domain-specific knowledge. We believe that the future of AI education lies in preparing learners not just to build intelligent systems, but to understand their societal impact and apply them responsibly across sectors."

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) is a global standards body that provides accreditation for academic institutions and certification for professionals in data science and AI. It sets industry-leading standards, frameworks, certifications, and accreditation programmes to develop data analytic skills for students. Its accreditation affirms curriculum quality, faculty expertise, and learning outcomes, using a fully digital, remote-first process to align programmes with international industry benchmarks. DASCA drives the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI) to foster excellence in AI education and accredits university programmes, affirming their quality against global standards. It evaluates curriculum, faculty, and student learning outcomes to ensure programmes meet industry demands. The DASCA Professional Certification Board (DPCB) and the Ethics Control Council (ECC) ensure the rigor and ethical standards of accredited programmes. The Benefits of DASCA Accreditation ensure that academic programmes reflect current, real-world data science requirements and confirms high standards in teaching and curriculum, verified by industry experts.

JGU has emerged as the first Institution of Eminence to receive this distinction, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in integrating global AI and data science standards into Indian higher education. This is not simply an institutional recognition; it is a signal to learners, employers, and the global academic community that JGU stands ready to prepare its students for the realities of an AI-driven world economy.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, economies, and societies across the world, JGU stands ready accredited, benchmarked, and globally aligned, to prepare a generation of students who will lead this transformation.

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