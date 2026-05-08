Business News | Jindal Global Law School Launches India's First Pre-Law Summer Programme in Mooting & Advocacy for High School Students

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 8: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has announced the launch of the IMAANDAAR Summer Programme in Pre-Law Mooting & Advocacy, a first-of-its-kind residential summer programme for students of Grades 9-12. Scheduled to be held from 14 June to 20 June 2026, the programme seeks to introduce high school students to the interdisciplinary foundations of legal education through a rigorous, experiential, and intellectually enriching learning environment.

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The seven-day residential programme will be hosted at IMAANDAAR (International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration & Resolution), home to one of the world's largest academic moot court facilities, located within the campus of JGU. Conceived as a pioneering initiative in pre-law education in India, the programme combines advocacy, critical thinking, legal reasoning, dispute resolution, public speaking, ethics, and leadership development into a transformative academic experience for young learners.

A first-of-its-kind initiative designed to introduce school students to advocacy, constitutional values, legal reasoning, leadership, and global legal education.

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Designed and delivered by distinguished faculty members, legal scholars, advocacy trainers, and practitioners, the programme aims to nurture the next generation of legal thinkers, public leaders, and socially conscious citizens. The curriculum moves beyond traditional mooting and courtroom simulations to equip students with analytical, communicative, and problem-solving skills that are increasingly essential across professions and disciplines.

At a time when critical thinking, ethical leadership, and persuasive communication have become essential life skills across professions, the IMAANDAAR Summer Programme seeks to reimagine how young learners engage with law, justice, public reasoning, and democratic values long before entering university education.

While summer programmes in STEM, entrepreneurship, and leadership are increasingly common globally, structured pre-law education opportunities for school students remain extremely limited in India. The IMAANDAAR initiative seeks to fill this gap by introducing young learners to advocacy, constitutional thinking, ethical reasoning, and public discourse in an inspiring academic environment. The IMAANDAAR Summer Programme at JGLS Offers an Immersive Residential Experience in Mooting, Legal Reasoning, Negotiation, and Leadership Development

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU and Founding Dean of JGLS, stated: "Legal education today requires far more than doctrinal knowledge. It demands intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, ethical awareness, persuasive communication, and the ability to engage meaningfully with complex societal challenges. The IMAANDAAR Summer Programme has been envisioned as an early gateway into these foundational competencies, enabling young learners to understand law not merely as a profession, but as an instrument of justice, democratic engagement, public leadership, and social transformation. Through immersive learning, mentorship, advocacy training, and experiential pedagogy, this programme seeks to inspire students to become thoughtful, articulate, and globally conscious future leaders."

Speaking about the broader significance of the programme, Professor (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean of Jindal Global Law School, stated: "I believe this program, organised by O.P. Jindal Global University, is a truly transformative and enriching opportunity for young minds. It fosters intellectual curiosity, builds confidence, and nurtures the ability to think critically and independently. Such early exposure to structured reasoning and advocacy equips students with skills that extend far beyond the study of law. Regardless of the career path they ultimately choose, this experience will help them communicate effectively, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to society."

India's No. 1 Ranked Law School

JGLS is ranked 35th globally by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, and retains its position as the 1st ranked law school in India for the 7th consecutive year.

Advancing Advocacy, Critical Thinking, and Leadership Through Experiential Learning

The IMAANDAAR Summer Programme has been carefully curated to combine academic depth with practical engagement. Participants will receive foundational training in:

- Advocacy and Public Speaking

- Critical Thinking and Legal Reasoning

- Moot Court Techniques and Courtroom Etiquette

- Negotiation, Mediation, and Alternative Dispute Resolution

- Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility

- Research, Argumentation, and Case Analysis

One of the defining highlights of the programme will be the Grand Moot Court, where participants will engage in simulated moot court proceedings before expert panels. Students will receive first-hand exposure to courtroom advocacy, legal argumentation, and structured dispute resolution while benefitting from detailed feedback and mentorship from faculty members and trained facilitators.

The programme also offers students a unique opportunity to experience life at one of India's leading global universities. With its internationally oriented academic ecosystem, interdisciplinary pedagogy, and diverse student community, JGU provides an environment that encourages innovation, inclusivity, critical inquiry, and global engagement.

One Week of Learning: Lifetime into the Law

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Executive Dean - Institutional Outreach & Senior Director of Law Admissions said that "IMAANDAAR Summer Programme is first of it's kind in India and the World where a top global law school opens it's doors for school students of class 9-12 training them in mooting and advocacy. This will help create a generation of law aspirants who are excited and passionate to build a legal career. Every school student who's aspiring to join a law school after their class 12 must consider this one week of learning at JGLS. This might commence their journey into a lifetime of law and legal profession."

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