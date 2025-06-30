Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], June 30: Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its first Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL 1) at its state-of-the-art Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha. This marks a significant expansion in the company's coated steel product offerings. The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and ZINKALUME brands, catering to various industries including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction.

CGL 1 can process steel thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 1.50 mm and widths from 700 mm to 1400 mm. This advanced setup ensures high precision and consistent quality for a variety of applications.

Jindal Panther Galvanised Products include full hard, soft, and skin-passed galvanised steel, used in products like air conditioners, white goods, electrical panels, ducting systems, coolers, vehicle bodies, silos, and storage boxes. These are also ideal as base material for pre-painted galvanised iron (PPGI).

ZINKALUME Galvalume Products are coated with an aluminium + silicon + zinc alloy, offering excellent corrosion resistance and thermal durability. These products are especially suited for refrigerator backs, solar structures, fuel tanks, and pre-painted galvalume (PPGL) applications.

The line also offers thinner HR galvanised coils (1.00-1.50 mm) for the tube industry, silos, tank farms, and pre-engineered buildings, as well as high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.

"The commissioning of our first galvanising line at the Angul Integrated Steel Complex is a proud milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added steel products for diverse industry needs. We are confident that Panther Galvanised and ZINKALUME will set new benchmarks in the market" said Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel in a statement.

Looking ahead, Jindal Steel is set to add another 6 MTPA crude steel capacity at the Angul plant this year, taking the total capacity to 12 MTPA by the end of 2025--making it one of the largest single-location steel plants in India.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's most respected and diversified industrial powerhouses, known for its innovation-driven approach and strong commitment to sustainable development. The company is leading transformative change across the steel and infrastructure sectors while empowering communities through education, skilling, and employment.

For further information, please contact Media Relations at: Kuldeep Singh, +919899692981; kuldeep.singh@jindalsteel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)