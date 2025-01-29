Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 29: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) inaugurated JSP TechCatalyst 2025, a two-day conference and exhibition aimed at exploring the transformative role of technology in shaping the future of steelmaking. Held at JSP's Raigarh plant, the event has brought together over 50 leading companies, 175 global delegates, and 60+ distinguished speakers to discuss innovations in digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable practices.

Highlights of JSP TechCatalyst 2025:

* Participation from leading organisations, including McKinsey, SAP, Microsoft, Google, Primetals Technologies, METSO, Rockwell, and SMS Group.

* 25 live exhibits and demonstrations showcasing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twins, IoT, robotics, AR/VR, and blockchain.

* Expert-led sessions on topics like workforce empowerment, green steel innovations, and supply chain optimisation.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSP, said:

"The steel industry is at a turning point where technology will play a key role in addressing challenges and improving efficiency. At JSP, we are integrating advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and digital twins into our processes to remain competitive and sustainable. TechCatalyst is an opportunity for our engineers to learn, engage, and apply these technologies to make steelmaking smarter and greener."

The inaugural session featured Mr. Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner at McKinsey, who set the context for the event, highlighting global trends in technology and steelmaking. Other notable sessions included:

* "IronEdge: Pioneering Productivity in Steelmaking," moderated by McKinsey, with speakers from Primetals Technologies, SMS Group, and METSO.

* "GreenForge: Innovations in Sustainable Steelmaking," focusing on hydrogen applications and CCUS technologies, with contributions from Tenova, Primetals, and PWC.

* "WorkforceX: Empowering the Steelmakers of the Future," featuring insights from SAP, Microsoft, and Detect Technologies.

JSP TechCatalyst 2025 was designed to provide JSP's engineers with direct exposure to the latest innovations and practical applications of Industry 4.0 technologies. The event also facilitated networking opportunities for industry leaders to collaborate and exchange ideas on the future of steelmaking.

About Jindal Steel & Power Limited:

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) is an industrial powerhouse with a strong presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. With a strategic investment of $12 billion worldwide, JSPL is consistently enhancing its capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies, seizing opportunities to contribute to a self-reliant India. As a leading steel manufacturer, JSPL is deeply committed to reducing its carbon footprint and pioneering sustainable practices, setting new benchmarks for responsible industrial growth.

