New Delhi, January 29: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in the coming months. The iPhone is expected to come with several improvements, such as a new design and upgraded features. The tech giant is expected to launch its next-generation iPhone SE 4, with some noticeable design changes that may not align with the trends of its high-end models.

As per reports, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a notch design, similar to what is seen in the iPhone 14, instead of the Dynamic Island that is available in the higher-end iPhone models. Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date of the iPhone SE 4. However, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch between March and April. iPhone SE 4 price in India might be around INR 50,000 with a 128GB storage variant. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Set To Release Its Next Major Update in April 2025 and Bring More Language Support, Siri Upgrades and New Emojis, Say Reports.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display and may include the Face ID feature for unlocking the device. It is expected to be powered by either the A18 chip or the A17 Pro chip. Additionally, the device is likely to have 8GB of RAM and a single rear camera setup at the rear. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP camera at the rear and a 12MP front-facing camera. Nothing Phone 3a Launch in India Expected on March 4, 2025; Know Expected Price, Processor, Display, Battery and Other Specifications and Features.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the first model to use Apple's own 5G modem. Additionally, Apple is likely to replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port for this model. The iPhone is expected to support features related to Apple Intelligence. The suite of features may include new writing tools, Genmoji for creative expressions, an Image Playground for editing photos, a Photos Clean Up tool to organise images, and an updated version of Siri for improved voice assistance.

