Meerut Blue Drum-Like Murder in Maharashtra: Woman Kills Lover With Husband and Brother’s Help, Stuffs Body in Green Drum (Videos)

In a chilling echo of the infamous Meerut blue drum murder case, Maharashtra has witnessed a strikingly similar crime where a woman allegedly conspired with her husband, brother, and an accomplice to kill her lover, stuff his body into a drum, and dump it in a drain in the Mumbra area of Thane district.

What Happened?

On April 3, Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, a resident of Mumbra in Thane, left home saying he was heading to Dadar for work. He never returned. After a failed search, his father filed a missing person complaint at Mumbra Police Station, triggering an investigation. Blue Drum Sales Drop in Meerut After Saurabh Rajput Murder Case, Traders Say 'Nobody Is Buying It' Following Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's Heinous Acts (Watch Videos).

Police analysed Khan's call records and location data, tracing his last known location to the Vasai area. His girlfriend, Mehjabeen Sheikh's phone was also found to be active in Vasai - raising immediate suspicion.

How the Crime Unfolded

Upon being taken into custody, Mehjabeen initially refused to cooperate. However, under rigorous questioning, she confessed to the murder.

"Initially, Mehjabeen refused to give any details, but upon rigorous questioning, she confessed to killing Khan with the help of her husband, brother and his friend," said Priya Dhankne, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP). Insensitive Netizens Trend Blue Plastic Drum Disturbing Memes and Reels After Chilling Details of Ex-Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput's Meerut Murder Case Emerged!

The motive was extortion. When the accused failed to extract money from Khan, Mehjabeen and her accomplices tied his hands, beat him with a plastic pipe, and killed him. The body was then stuffed into a green drum and dumped into a drain in the Mumbra area.

Another Blue Drum Murder Shocks Maharashtra as Woman Kills Lover With Family's Help

shocking murder case has surfaced from #Mumbai’s #Mumbra area after a man’s body was allegedly found stuffed inside a green plastic drum and dumped into a drain in Vasai. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Arbaaz Khan, who police say was allegedly murdered 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Mujd3upyaJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 15, 2026

Arrests and Ongoing Manhunt

Police have arrested Mehjabeen Sheikh and her brother Tariq Sheikh, who reportedly has multiple prior cases registered against him. Her husband Hasan and a fourth accomplice remain at large. A case has been registered under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, and investigation is underway.

Recap: The Meerut Blue Drum Murder That Shocked India

The Maharashtra case draws disturbing parallels to the Meerut blue drum murder of February 2025, where Muskaan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil, killed her husband Saurabh Rajput. She mixed sleeping pills into his food, murdered him in his sleep, chopped the body into 15 pieces, packed them into a drum, and sealed it with wet cement - planning to dispose of it later. The case had sent shockwaves across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).