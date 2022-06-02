Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Reliance BP Mobility Limited, which operates under the brand 'Jio-bp', MG Motor India and Castrol India have signed a partnership agreement to explore mobility solutions for electric cars in India.

Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor, and Castrol will explore setting up a four-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers.

Also Read | Twitter Enters Restructuring Mode, Focuses on User Growth.

The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide a vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India, according to a joint statement released by the three companies on Thursday.

Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs, the statement said.

Also Read | Startup Layoffs: Over 20K Employees Lose Jobs Globally, India And US Top List.

Since its inception in India, MG Motor has been committed to electric mobility with a vision to build a sustainable future. The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country, it said.

Along with the launch of India's First Pure Electric Internet SUV - the ZS EV which offers an updated range of 461 km in a single charge, MG has taken multiple steps toward strengthening the EV ecosystem in the country, the statement said.

Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand auto service network and Express Oil Change centres to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially, to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers.

Further, Castrol will help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies. Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)