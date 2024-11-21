NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: The JK Business School (JKBS), a leading business institution at Sohna Road in Gurugram, hosted the three-day Shankhnaad Youth Festival from 13-15 November 2024. Organized by the Gurugram University, this fifth edition of the Shankhnaad Youth Festival was attended by students from many colleges and was marked with a plethora of exciting competitions and events. The chief guest for the festival was Shri Gaurav Gautam, Minister of Sports and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Haryana Government, who also presented the trophies to all the winning participants. The event concluded with a spectacular prize distribution ceremony, where winners of 45 competitions were awarded for their outstanding performances.

The Principal of JK Business School, Dr. Richa Dahiya in her feisty opening speech encouraged all the participating students saying, "Through events such as this very popular Shankhnaad Youth Festival, we want to continue the legacy of the JK Group which embodies excellence, unwavering commitment to innovation, and the transformation from a learner to a leader. I encourage each of you to participate in all the competitions and have a great time of learning and growing as individuals." Prof. Dinesh Kumar, the Vice Chancellor and Program Chairman also highlighted the importance of career counseling for youth, encouraging them to embrace their unique talents.

The Shankhnaad Youth Festival had over 45 unique and innovative competitions where students from various institutes participated. The Gurugram University students excelled in many disciplines and secured first place in four competitions, second in four, and third in five. The overall trophy was awarded to the Government College for Girls, Sector 14 while Dronacharya Government College, Gurugram claimed the runner-up title. The event was graced by distinguished guests and senior university officials, marking a successful celebration of youth talent and the spirit of learning.

The three-day event was also filled with cultural fervor as the JK Business School campus came alive with students coming in from various colleges. The competitions were marked with innovative ideas and the students came forward to showcase their best talents. The organizing team, including Dr. Kirti Mankotia, Deepak, Himanshu Malik, Dr. Dikshika Jakhar, Dr. Jyoti Tiwari & Dr.Ruchi Dixit besides the continuous support of other faculty members, staff and the ever-enthusiastic students of JKBS turned the festival into a successful and well-managed event.

Situated in the bustling industrial city of Gurugram, JK Business School (JKBS) serves as a transformative 'Gurukul' for managerial excellence and a beacon of visionary education in the realm of business and management. Conveniently located at the JK Chowk, just 1200 meters from the Damdama Lake Road, off the Sohna Expressway, the JK Business School has an enviable sprawling green campus. Established in 2006, JKBS emerged from the philanthropic legacy of the JK organization, with a history spanning over 140 years.

JKBS's academic programs are benchmarked against the best. The institute has programmes to suit every student's needs. The 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) spread over 6 trimesters, is designed to develop employability skills for the 21st-century manager. For undergraduate students, the 3-year full-time BBA program focuses on practical knowledge, experiential learning, and academic excellence. The BCA program is a 3-year full-time bachelor's degree focusing on the IT essentials for the modern AI oriented manager. All the courses are affiliated to Gurugram University.

Notably, JKBS guarantees 100% job placement to all its students through MoUs with corporates and established organizations. The JKBS's corporate partnerships are a vital pillar supporting its mission to produce industry-ready professionals.

