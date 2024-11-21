World Philosophy Day 2024 will be marked on November 21. This annual celebration is focused on encouraging people to know more about the field of philosophy, what it has to teach and help people understand how it can make us have more enriched lives. This international observance was proclaimed by UNESCO and is marked on a different date every year. World Philosophy Day is a great day for people to speak about their love for the subject or encourage others to pay more attention to these topics and bust common myths and beliefs associated with the subject. As we celebrate World Philosophy Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, World Philosophy Day 2024 theme, how to celebrate World Philosophy Day and more. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

World Philosophy Day 2024 Date

World Philosophy Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday in November. World Philosophy Day 2024 therefore falls on November 21. This annual celebration is marked by highlighting how UNESCO underlines the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture and for each individual and raising important conversations around the subject.

World Philosophy Day 2024 Theme and Significance

Every year, the celebration of World Philosophy Day is marked around a dedicated theme. This theme not only allows us to streamline our conversations on this very vast stream of philosophy, but also encourages people to be more aware of how philosophy is actually helping in shaping individual lives. World Philosophy Day 2024 theme is Philosophy: Bridging Social Gaps - and aims to look at how different theories can help social groups interact and align together.

The commemoration of World Philosophy Day was first initiated in 2005, when UNESCO’s General Conference highlighted how the younger generations need to interact more with the subject. The annual commemoration ever since has been focused on helping the world have a better understanding of philosophy and all its streams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).