Mumbai, November 21: Gold prices saw a significant rise on Thursday, November 21, with the yellow metal climbing INR 242 to INR 76,276 per 10 grams in futures trade. The uptick comes as speculators took positions amid firm demand in the spot market, reflecting a positive sentiment for the precious metal. With gold futures showing a consistent upward trend, investors are keenly watching market movements. The surge in gold prices has raised interest among both investors and buyers.

In addition to the rise in futures prices, the global market saw an increase in gold futures, reflecting the global demand for the precious metal. Domestic prices of gold and silver have been influenced by multiple factors, including currency fluctuations, global economic conditions, and the strength of the US dollar. As the gold market remains volatile, consumers looking to invest in the yellow metal should be aware of local price trends. If you are planning to buy, scroll down below to know the prices of the yellow metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and other metro cities. Gold Rate Today, November 7, 2024: Donald Trump's Return as US President Causes Decline in Gold Prices, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Check Prices of Gold (Per Gram) in Metro Cities Today

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on November 21 24 Carat Gold Rate on November 21 Delhi INR 7,160 INR 7,810 Mumbai INR 7,145 INR 7,795 Ahmedabad INR 7,150 INR 7,800 Chennai INR 7,145 INR 7,795 Kolkata INR 7,145 INR 7,795 Gurugram INR 7,160 INR 7,810 Lucknow INR 7,160 INR 7,810 Bengaluru INR 7,145 INR 7,795 Jaipur INR 7,160 INR 7,810 Patna INR 7,150 INR 7,800 Bhubaneshwar INR 7,145 INR 7,795 Hyderabad INR 7,145 INR 7,795

As gold and silver prices continue to experience fluctuations driven by both domestic and global factors, it remains crucial for consumers to stay informed about the latest market trends. Whether you're looking to invest or simply purchase jewellery, tracking price movements in different cities can help you make informed decisions. With rising demand and ongoing market shifts, the prices of these precious metals may continue to vary, so keeping a close eye on updates is essential for any potential buyers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).