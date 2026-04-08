India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8: In a move that signals the coming of age of regional Indian content on the national stage, JOJO Limited -- the company behind India's most celebrated Gujarati digital entertainment universe -- has formally integrated its flagship JOJO App with Airtel Xstream, the premium digital entertainment platform of Airtel Digital Limited, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, one of India's largest and most trusted telecommunications conglomerates.

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Effective immediately, the JOJO App is live on Airtel Xstream -- meaning that for the first time, the full depth and richness of Gujarati storytelling is now available at the fingertips of one of the largest digital audiences in India, natively within a platform they already use and trust every day.

Airtel Xstream carries the daily entertainment of millions of Indian households across every screen they own -- and the JOJO App is now a part of that everyday experience. For a platform built around Gujarati content, this is not just a distribution agreement. It is a seat at the table of mainstream Indian entertainment.

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Through this integration, the JOJO App sits natively within the Airtel Xstream universe alongside the biggest names in Indian and global streaming - discoverable, accessible, and streamable by Airtel subscribers without any additional friction. Productions that have defined the gold standard of modern Gujarati storytelling, Fakt Purusho Maate, Misri, Maharani, 31st, Bhola No Bhagwan, Jalso, Love Station and Gadbad Gotalo, are now part of the Airtel Xstream content world, available to an audience of a scale that few regional content platforms in India have ever reached.

For JOJO Limited, this partnership marks a powerful opening chapter in what the Company envisions as a series of landmark distribution integrations -- a deliberate, accelerating push to place Gujarati content at the centre of every major digital entertainment platform in India and beyond.

This milestone arrives at a defining chapter in the Company's own story. JOJO Limited -- which rebranded from Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in March 2026 following a period of significant strategic growth and business consolidation is today far more than a streaming platform. It is a growing multi-vertical entertainment ecosystem, encompassing original content production under JOJO Studios, children's programming via JOJO Kids, devotional content through the newly launched JOJO Bhakti and advertising solutions via Premier Ads World, all anchored by the JOJO App, which today stands as the world's largest dedicated Gujarati OTT platform, available across more than 177 countries and serving a global community that spans every continent. With JORDAR Tickets, its live entertainment and ticketing venture, and JOJO Games, its gaming destination, currently in active development, the Company is systematically building a presence across every dimension of Gujarati cultural and entertainment life.

Under the leadership of Dhruvin Shah, Founder, Managing Director & Group CEO, the Company has built something that did not exist a decade ago, a world-class entertainment destination built entirely around one of India's most vibrant, most widely travelled, and most economically significant communities. The Airtel Xstream integration is its most visible statement yet of where it is going next.

"Airtel Xstream is where India watches. Being a part of that platform means JOJO is no longer just the destination for those who seek out Gujarati content -- we are now present for every Airtel user who is simply looking for great entertainment. That is a fundamentally different and far more powerful position to be in. This is JOJO's arrival on the national stage."

-- Dhruvin Shah, Founder, MD & Group CEO, JOJO Limited

About JOJO Limited

JOJO Limited (formerly Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited) is a BSE-listed digital entertainment company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It operates the world's only dedicated Gujarati OTT platform, the JOJO App, available across 177+ countries. Its verticals include JOJO Studios, JORDAR Tickets, JOJO Kids, JOJO Bhakti, JOJO Games, The Super CMS, and Premier Ads World.

Website: www.jojolimited.com | www.jojoapp.in

BSE Scrip Code: 531910

CIN: L93000GJ1995PLC026244

For media queries, please write to: info@jojolimited.com

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