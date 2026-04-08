The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a nationwide directive prohibiting medical colleges from charging tuition fees for more than the prescribed 4.5-year academic duration of the MBBS programme. In a public notice released on April 7, 2026, the country's apex medical regulator clarified that institutions are barred from levying any fees for the mandatory one-year internship period.

The move follows a surge in complaints from students and parents alleging that some private universities were forcing payments for five or 5.5 years, effectively monetising the period when no formal classroom teaching occurs. NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Controversy: FORDA Urges Centre to Roll Back Cut-off Reduction, Flags Risks to Merit-Based Admissions.

Alignment With 2024 Academic Guidelines

The NMC emphasised that under the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Guidelines, 2024, the MBBS course structure is strictly defined as 54 months (4.5 years) of academic study. This is followed by a one-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), which is designed for practical training rather than academic instruction. According to the Commission, charging fees for the internship year is "inconsistent with the prescribed academic structure". The notice clarified that because institutions do not provide formal teaching during the CRMI, any fee collection during this window constitutes an unauthorised charge for services not rendered.

Legal Precedents and Supreme Court Mandates

To strengthen its directive, the NMC cited several landmark Supreme Court rulings, including the TMA Pai Foundation and PA Inamdar cases. These judgments establish that fee structures in educational institutions must be:

Reasonable and Transparent: Clearly defined before admission.

Clearly defined before admission. Non-Exploitative: Not intended for profiteering.

Not intended for profiteering. Commensurate: Directly linked to the academic facilities and services provided.

The Commission also referenced the interim directions in Abhishek Yadav v. Union of India, a case where the Supreme Court took a stern view on the non-payment of stipends to interns and the illegal imposition of "internship charges" by certain colleges.

NMC Warns of Strict Disciplinary Action

The regulator has warned all medical colleges, institutions, and universities that non-compliance with this fee cap will result in "serious" regulatory consequences. Under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NMC holds the authority to initiate penal action or withdraw recognition from institutions that persist in exploitative financial practices. State Medical Councils and Directorates of Medical Education (DMEs) have been instructed to monitor colleges within their jurisdictions to ensure that fee demands are strictly limited to the 54-month academic window. Neet UG 2025 Exam To Be Held in Pen and Paper Mode in Single Day and Shift, Check Details.

The clarification comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over the rising cost of medical education in India. While government college fees remain subsidised, private medical tuition can range significantly. By capping the fee duration, the NMC aims to standardise the financial burden on students and eliminate the "hidden costs" that have historically characterised the transition from academic study to clinical internship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).