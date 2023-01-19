Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jump.trade, a GuardianLink brand, is excited to announce the launch of the world's first motion capture NFTs for the Meta Cricket League game. Known as the MCL Signature Shot NFTs, this is a collection of 10,000 NFTs that are tradable, collectible, and playable in the Meta Cricket League game.

The MCL Signature Shot NFTs use motion capture technology to recreate highly detailed and lifelike cricket player movements inside the game, enabling players to interact in a whole new way. The launch of these NFTs marks a major step forward in the evolution of blockchain gaming and the use of NFTs in the gaming industry.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain gaming industry with the launch of these motion capture NFTs," said Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO of Jump.trade. "These MCL Signature Shot NFTs bring a new level of realism and immersion to the Meta Cricket League game and allow players to own a piece of the game."

The motion capture technology used to create these NFTs captures the actions and style of real-world cricket players, resulting in highly detailed and lifelike in-game characteristics that are accurate to their real-world counterparts. This level of realism has never been seen before in blockchain gaming and takes the immersion to a whole new level.

"We are excited to see how players will use these NFTs to enhance their gaming experience and bring a new level of authenticity to the metaverse cricketing world," added Kameshwaran Elangovan.

The Meta Cricket League NFTs can be used to create a custom team of batsman, bowlers, and bat. With this team, players can enter and play in daily tournaments to win exciting cash rewards. Apart from playability, the Meta Cricket League NFTs also open up new opportunities to monetize gaming experiences, as players can now buy and sell NFTs on marketplaces, creating a new economy in the gaming industry. The ability to own and trade unique digital assets brings a new level of engagement and investment in the gaming experience.

Jump.trade has the credit of introducing the world's first metaverse cricket game on their flagship platform Jump.trade. Back in April 2022, the Meta Cricket League game sold more than 55,000 NFTs in under nine minutes, creating a record! Recently, the company has also removed the entry barriers to the game by introducing a Rental system for NFTs, thereby enabling players who do not hold NFTs to play and win rewards from the game.

The pre-booking of the MCL Signature Shot NFTs is now open, one can get their for just $1 here: https://www.jump.trade/drop/mcl-shot-nfts

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jz8X_mfu4QI

