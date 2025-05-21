VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Jumping Tomato Studios is charting an ambitious new course in the world of entertainment under the visionary leadership of Mr. Rohandeep Singh With a bold foray into film production, the studio is poised to captivate audiences with an exciting slate of upcoming projects that promise both innovation and storytelling brilliance.

Over the past 15 years, Jumping Tomato Studios has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry, contributing to the distribution and production of numerous successful Hollywood, Hindi, and Marathi films.

Building on this legacy, the company has spent the past one year expanding its footprint into the cinema exhibition sector. Through strategic collaborations with various cinema houses, Jumping Tomato Studios is redefining the movie going experience.

In a groundbreaking move, Jumping Tomato Studios has partnered Sunlight Exhibitor to introduce the Single Window Theater concept--a revolutionary system that combines ticketing, food, beverages, and immersive entertainment into a seamless, cost-effective package. This initiative reflects the studio's commitment to innovation and its mission to make cinema more accessible and enjoyable for audiences across the board.

As Jumping Tomato Studios and Sunlight Exhibitor enters this exciting new chapter, it continues to push boundaries and explore new frontiers in entertainment--ushering in a fresh era of cinematic excellence.

Mr. Rohandeep Singh, Chairman of Jumping Tomato Studios a distinguished film exhibitor, distributor, and producer with over 15 years of experience in the Indian film industry. Under his leadership, the company has pioneered the Single Window Theater concept -- a groundbreaking initiative aimed at redefining the cinema experience in India.

This innovative model brings together movie tickets, food, beverages, and full-scale entertainment under one unified, seamless system. With affordability at its core, the Single Window Theater allows patrons to enjoy a complete entertainment package for just Rs100 , in contrast to the conventional cost of around Rs 500 when purchasing these services separately.

Mr. Rohandeep Singh vision is to streamline the movie-going experience while making it more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience. His efforts reflect a broader mission to modernize and revitalize the cinema exhibition sector by integrating convenience, affordability, and high-quality service into a single, consumer-friendly platform.

His mission is not just to entertain, but to elevate the way India experiences movies -- by creating a smart, streamlined, and consumer-first model that reflects the evolving needs of modern moviegoers. Through innovation, passion, and a commitment to excellence, Mr. Rohandeep Singh is setting new benchmarks for the entertainment industry.

