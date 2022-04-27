New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/TPT): Just Travel, an online travel portal, has introduced cheap flight tickets, hotel reservations, tour packages, and activities across PAN India.

The travel company is offering 50 per cent discount on their domestic flights via WhatsApp booking.

Customers can get access to hefty discounts through 3 types of booking methods. The methods through which customers can avail the premium benefits of affordable flight fares are website, application, and WhatsApp. Moreover, website and application booking offer travelers with up to 30% discount on their flight tickets.

With over 5000+ customer base, the best price in the industry, 24*7 customer service, and hassle-free bookings, Just Travel is introducing the customers to one-of-a-kind services in the travel & tourism industry. The brand is bringing it all under one roof, from providing customized holiday packages, preferred hotel programs, visa assistance, travel insurance, car rentals, dedicated account management, air tickets, and travel insurance.

The founder of the brand Rahul Kumar Pandey says, "With the vision to bring something unique and extraordinary, I decided to launch my app named 'Just Travel'. There are many people who want to explore the places but do not get the opportunity due to a lack of funds and expensive ticket prices. Therefore, to counter the problem and make people travel to places without any discomfort, I am offering cheap flight tickets to make their journey beautiful and memorable."

Incepted in January 2022 by Rahul Kumar Pandey & Neha Singh, Just Travel helps customers save money while satisfying their wanderlust. The company charges zero convenience fees and offers less than 10-30 per cent flight fares than any other online travel portal. With a first-of-its-kind vision, Just Travel has it's registered office in Patna, Bihar. Some of the travel company's popular package deals include Dubai, Maldives, Thailand and a lot more. Moreover, the famous places that the packages include are Kerala, Ladakh, North East, Himachal, Kashmir, Rajasthan, and much more.

The company also provides the opportunity to their customers to pay via different modes. Just Travel has established a reputation as a brand synonymous with quality and dependability, serving as a model for those who want to travel freely while also being able to rely on consistent and discreet help. For all those Indians with a knack for saving money, Just Travel supports them with cheap flight tickets for their entire travel journey.

For more information, Visit their website: https://www.justtravel.co.in/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)