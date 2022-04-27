Gujarat Titans will go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 27. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In just their debut season in the competition, Gujarat Titans have emerged as a strong force, a team to defeat. Packed with in-form and quality names in their line-up, the IPL newcomers have taken everyone by surprise as they dominated the first half of the season. They will aim to continue doing the same when they go up against another supremely confident outfit in Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riyan Parag Gives Epic Response To Tweet Asking What Advice Should Be Given To Out-of-Form Virat Kohli (See Post)

After two consecutive defeats to kickstart their journey in IPL 2022, Kane Williamson and his men have bounced back hard and strong with five back-to-back victories, that has elevated them into the top half of the points table. Brimming with confidence and good form, both these sides are expected to put on a spectacle of a clash at the Wankhede tonight. A win for Gujarat would help them reclaim the top spot on the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, can move back into the top two should they win this contest tonight.

GT vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 40 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India.

GT vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 40 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India.

