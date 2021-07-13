Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Justice J.R. Midha demitted office as Judge of Delhi High Court on 7th July 2021, after an illustrious career of over 13 years as a Judge of Delhi High Court.

Justice Midha joined Galgotias University, as an Advisor/Professor, on 12th July 2021, where he shared his vast experience and wisdom with the Faculty.

Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University also welcomed him and said, "Galgotias becomes the first few universities in India to have the honour of the expertise and experience of a senior and well renowned High Court Judge who recently demitted office and joined a private university to uplift their law school and make it at par with the best in the world." He also added that "His vision is equally followed by the management of the university who are focussed on providing top quality education in India."

Justice Midha actively initiated judicial reforms to speed up the payment of due compensation to the victims of the road accidents. He has been successful in his efforts to a great extent. The Special Scheme formulated at his initiative provided compensation to victims within 90 to 120 days of the accident. From April, 2010 to July 2012, a total number of 21,830 claims were filed before Motor Accident Claim Tribunals in Delhi out of which, compensation was awarded to the victims in 10,762 cases within 120 days.

Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor Galgotias University also share the same vision of making Galgotias school of law truly world class and said, "Justice J.R. Midha's vision and the rich experience would be a great asset to this Institution and to the its students and faculty."

Prior to his elevation, Justice Midha was practising for over 26 years from 1982 to 2008. From 1989 to 1992, Justice Midha was also teaching at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, Delhi University. He taught various subjects including Code of Civil Procedure, Indian Evidence Act, Transfer of Property Act, Delhi Rent Control Act, Limitation Act, Arbitration Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Court Fees Act, Suit Valuation Act, Indian Registration Act and Indian Stamp Act.

Justice Midha also compiled the synopsis and case material on the subjects of "Pleading and Conveyancing" and "Motor Accident Compensation" for the Campus Law Centre. While teaching, Justice Midha organized a Lok Adalat on Motor Accident Compensation in Campus Law Centre in 1991 in which the compensation was computed by the Law students under his guidance and the computation was given to the Lok Adalat Judges in advance to ensure that the claimants get fair and uniform compensation. Justice Midha has written books on Motor Accident Claims Compensation and Amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure.

Justice Midha has had a great passion for teaching law and has the vision to transform the legal education in our country, so that a law graduate is an accomplished lawyer upon completing his law degree. His vision to revolutionize the legal education system in our country with extensive focus on practical training, will greatly benefit the lawyers in the making. Justice Midha is keen to share his rich and incomparable experience from his tenure at the prestigious Delhi University; experience at the bar as an independent practitioner and later as a Standing Counsel (Civil) of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, and lastly as a Judge of High Court of Delhi with the students and teachers of law.

Aradhana Galgotia, Director Operations presented a sapling to Justice Midha and said, "Galgotias University takes immense pride in welcoming Justice J.R. Midha as an Advisor/Professor to their law school and are privileged to have an impeccable Judge, a scholar professor and a man of values to guide them in academics."

In the words of Justice Midha, Justice is "Truth in Action". His quotation during his farewell speech "In Court of Justice, both the parties know the truth, it is the judge, who is on trial" has gone viral on social media. He is known as a Judge with Passion, Vision and Compassion. He is also known for development of law by his judgments. Justice Midha passed path-breaking judgments in diverse fields such as maintenance in matrimonial law cases and compensation to victims of crime.

Apart from his arbitration practice, Justice Midha would be teaching law at Galgotias University for about 10 days in a month, in order to fulfil his passion for teaching.

