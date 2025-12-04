PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: K. V. Toys India Limited, engaged in the contract manufacturing and sale of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children across both educational and recreational categories, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising a Fresh Issue of up to 16,80,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each. The Offer will open for Anchor Investors on December 05, 2025, and for the public on December 08, 2025, closing on December 10, 2025. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform, with a tentative listing date of December 15, 2025.

Issue Structure and Details

* Issue Type: Book Built Issue* Total Fresh Issue Size: Up to 16,80,000 Equity Shares aggregating to ₹40.15 crores at the upper price band* Price Band: ₹227 - ₹239 per equity share* Lot Size: 1200 equity shares and in multiples of 600 thereafter* Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited* Registrar to the Offer: Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd.* Market Maker: Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited

IPO Allotment & Investor Reservation

* Anchor Portion: Up to 4,68,000 Equity Shares* Net QIB: Up to 3,12,600 Equity Shares* NII: Not less than 2,39,400 Equity Shares* Individual Investors: Not less than 5,59,200 Equity Shares* Market Maker: Up to 1,00,800 Equity Shares

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on December 11, 2025, and the shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts shortly thereafter.

Utilization of Net Proceeds

1. Funding working capital requirements - Up to ₹2,091.80 lakhs2. Repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings - Up to ₹1,169.82 lakhs

Business Overview

K. V. Toys India Limited, incorporated in 2023 and earlier operating as KV Impex (established in 2009), is engaged in the contract manufacturing and sale of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children across educational and recreational segments. The Company has evolved into a domestic, brand-owning manufacturer aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

It offers a diverse portfolio of more than 700 active SKUs across five proprietary brands, including Alia & Olivia, Yes Motors, Funny Bubbles, and Thunder Strike. Production is carried out through 11 OEM partners across India, supported by its in-house facility at Kalher, Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, covering approximately 100,000 sq. ft.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence across general trade, modern retail, and e-commerce channels, and has recently begun exports to Germany. All products are BIS-certified.

Key Business Highlights

Make in India-Aligned Platform:

Domestic brand-owning manufacturer aligned with national manufacturing goals.

Diversified Portfolio:

700+ SKUs across educational and recreational toys.

Proprietary Brand Ecosystem:

Includes Alia & Olivia, Yes Motors, Funny Bubbles, and Thunder Strike.

11 OEM Partners:

Nationwide contract manufacturing for scalability and reduced risk.

Integrated Production Hub:

Eight in-house units across 100,000 sq. ft. in Bhiwandi for assembly, packaging, warehousing.

Pan-India Reach:

Presence across general trade, modern retail, and e-commerce.

International Expansion:

Exports to Germany.

BIS-Certified Products:

Safety and regulatory compliance.

Asset-Light Model:

Contract manufacturing with centralized assembly for cost efficiency.

Experienced Leadership Team:

Led by Promoters Mr. Karan Narang, Mr. Vishal Narang, Ms. Namita Narang, Mr. Ayush Jain, and Mr. Kunal Shah.

Strong Financial Performance:

* Revenue: ₹7,395.12 lakhs (FY23) → ₹8,162.82 lakhs (FY24) → ₹12,600.99 lakhs (FY25) → ₹8,080.30 lakhs (H1 FY26)* EBITDA: ₹394.89 lakhs (FY23) → ₹517.78 lakhs (FY24) → ₹867.99 lakhs (FY25) → ₹609.64 lakhs (H1 FY26)* PAT: ₹201.06 lakhs (FY23) → ₹308.43 lakhs (FY24) → ₹564.38 lakhs (FY25) → ₹405.50 lakhs (H1 FY26)

