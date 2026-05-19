Business News | K. V. Toys India Limited Reports Strong H2 FY26 & FY26 Performance

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: K V Toys India Limited (BSE: 544641), a fast-growing branded toys and play products company, announced its financial performance for H2 FY26 & FY26, reflecting strong growth momentum driven by expanding distribution reach, increasing branded product portfolio, and continued transition towards a consumer-first and D2C-focused "House of Play" platform.

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- H2 FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 7.12%, while Net Profit Margin stood at 4.96%, reflecting stable operational performance amid continued investments towards brand expansion, distribution strengthening, and product diversification.

- FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 7.39%, while Net Profit Margin stood at 5.01%, supported by operational efficiencies, scalable sourcing capabilities, and growth across branded and distribution-led business segments.

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- Debt-to-Equity improved sharply to 0.23x in FY26 from 2.64x in FY25

- Export operations commenced during FY26 with the first shipment to Germany, marking the beginning of the Company's international expansion strategy under the QUCO platform.

Management CommentaryCommenting on the performance, Mr. Karan Narang, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director, K. V. Toys India Limited, said: "FY26 marks an important milestone in our journey as we continue transforming K. V. Toys from a traditional toy distribution business into a scalable consumer-first 'House of Play' platform. Our strong revenue growth, improving profitability, expanding distribution reach, and growing portfolio of proprietary brands reflect the strength of our long-term strategy.

Under QUCO, we are building an ecosystem of curiosity-led and imagination-driven brands designed for modern childhood experiences. As part of our category expansion strategy, we have strengthened our presence across educational toys and soft toys, enabling us to cater to a wider spectrum of children's play and learning needs. We continue to focus on expanding our product portfolio, improving packaging and shelf visibility, strengthening retailer relationships, and increasing consumer engagement across offline and digital channels.

To further strengthen operational efficiencies and product quality, we are also progressing on backward integration initiatives, which we believe will enhance scalability, supply chain reliability, and long-term margin improvement. Our manufacturing facility being SEDEX-approved is another important milestone, positioning us strongly to cater to export opportunities and build long-term relationships with global partners. With favourable industry tailwinds including Make in India, rising branded toy demand, and the China+1 opportunity, we remain confident about building a globally relevant Indian play brand in the coming years."

About K V Toys India LimitedIncorporated in 2009, K V Toys India Limited is engaged in contract manufacturing and sale of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys across educational and recreational segments. The Company has transitioned from a trading model to a hybrid manufacturing model and is expanding through backward integration, category diversification, and brand development across India.

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