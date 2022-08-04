New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/SRV): Kabhi B, a leading bakery chain, based in Gujarat, is enhancing its successful business model to accommodate master franchisees throughout India and beyond. Sumptuous cookies, handmade cakes and freshly-baked bread are just some of the items on the menu for Kabhi B's and in the coming years promise to be just as prosperous.The prime ideology of Gujarat's leading bakery chain, Kabhi B, is to deliver the utmost happiness to customers - anytime, anywhere. Renowned throughout Gujarat for manufacturing, processing and distributing high-quality baked goods, Kabhi B's complete range consists of more than 200 mouth-watering product varieties, from cakes and cookies to bread and pastries. Products are prepared in part at Kabhi B's 50,000 sq ft. centralized kitchen in Ahmedabad, the most populous city within the state of Gujarat, with final preparations taking place in the company's innovative, mobile kitchens."This model is a very unique concept, which was started by us," revealed Managing Director, Shashank Chokhani, who co-founded Kabhi B together with fellow visionary, Ajay Kariwala and Vaidehi Chokhani. Utilizing a 'Hub 'n' Spoke' model to enable product standardization, the mobile kitchen concept has vastly helped Kabhi B in terms of consistency, price uniformity and quality. Such attributes have correlated with Kabhi B's increased customer satisfaction and the brand's growth in popularity, particularly in Gujarat.

"The mobile kitchens have allowed Kabhi B to penetrate Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Gujarat, as well as rural areas where people really want quality baked products but they aren't as accessible," Chokhani added.The centralized kitchen in Ahmedabad, meanwhile, has played its own part in the development and standardization of new products, doubling up as a training center for the company's talented chefs. Kabhi B also pioneered the creation of Gujarat's first state-of-the-art eggless bakery plant. "We were the first to start eggless manufacturing in the state of Gujarat," shared Chokhani. "Most bakeries in Gujarat have since converted to eggless plants, so we are the true pioneers of eggless bakery products here."

Master franchise model with an immense production capacity that now totals over 500 tonnes per month, Kabhi B is capable of fulfilling a large number of orders. As the company continues to expand, it is offering 'master franchise' opportunities, an alternative form of franchising in which investors are granted the right to recruit new franchisees in a specific geographic region or area, often abroad. There are a number of recognized benefits to recruiting master franchisees, but most importantly this business model allows companies to expand quickly. In Kabhi B's case, master franchisees will allow it to expand to other states within India, as well as other neighbouring countries, as part of an ambitious and strategic diversification plan to reach a larger network of customers. Worldwide, Kabhi B currently exports FMCG products to South Africa, Australia, Canada, the US and the UK, however, the Master franchisees will give the company a more widespread physical bakery presence."We are planning to roll out this master franchisee model throughout India as well as in other countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Nepal," said Chokhani, outlining Kabhi B's plans to raise brand awareness in the region. "Master franchisees will be able to open up a manufacturing plant and retail shops. We are also in talks with many multinational chains to supply them with bakery products."In India, Kabhi B currently has over 90 company-owned or franchised retail outlets located in Gujarat alone, including at Ahmedabad Airport and Chokhani stated that the company is looking to introduce ten more by the end of the year, bringing the total number of stores to 100. Kabhi B's immediate strategy is to establish outlets in the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, with a view to the brand going pan-Indian in the coming years. Kabhi B has recently initiated a frozen bakery division, with niche high-end bakeries in select target markets. "Our frozen bakery project is now almost ready, and we have already started identifying places and locations for our high-end bakeries," Chokhani noted.

Complete bakery solution, The KabhiB brand is popular and well-loved by communities in India, known for high-quality, delectable eggless bakery items that have found their way into the homes, hearts and minds of consumers across the country. It comes as the company endeavours to be a class apart in the bakery goods and services domain, which it aims to achieve by producing innovative, customized products that cater to all age groups whilst maintaining high standards of quality.

"We have a quality control department that oversees all the products that are manufactured, adhering to our own quality parameters and checks," said Chokhani. "Our cakes and bread are very popular and consumed by most households in Gujarat."

Kabhi B's most popular cake items include the Chocolate Truffle Cake, Chocolate Swiss Roll, and Cassata Cake to name a few. Customers even have the option to customize their cakes to suit special occasions or the preferences of their nearest and dearest. Recently-launched products, meanwhile, include Kabhi B's new range of packaged cookies, muffins, dry cakes and cream rolls for the open market. "We are known first and foremost as a complete bakery solution, with everything from cakes to bread," Chokhani stated.

"We are adding more and more products on a month-by-month basis, it's a continuous process. You have to be on your toes, the bakery cannot be stagnant, every day is a new day and every day new products are being developed around the world. We have to stand by and be there to deliver the best possible products to our customers." The company has dedicated its numerous achievements and awards to its loyal customers and hardworking employees, most recently winning the Times Food and Nightlife Award for Eggless Bakery in 2022.

To attract customers is one thing, but to retain them is a whole different task, however, Kabhi B has mastered the art of customer retention not only through its wide range of products but also through loyalty point schemes and other innovative campaigns. "We have always been innovative with our retail model. For example, we have a loyalty membership programme that rewards our customers - I really love the loyalty points," proclaimed Chokhani.

"Once they enroll as a loyalty customer, the retention and repeat business is always there." Kabhi B's loyalty incentives are complemented by other methods of customer retention, such as the company's active digital and Social media presence, which ensures engagement on a continuous basis and provides products that represent value for money. "We always believe in creating the best products for customers at a reasonable price that doesn't hurt their pockets," Chokhani emphasized. "Kabhi B is value for money, this is something our brand is known for.

Apart from attracting and retaining the attention of regular customers, Kabhi B takes great pride in working with major corporations. As such, the company's dedicated sales teams have the unparalleled distinction of garnering prestigious business from corporate groups, retail chains and multinational companies. Some of the world's most exciting brands also use Kabhi B's products as corporate gifts for retail marketing, promotions, conferences, media and client engagement purposes.

"We do customized packaging for the gifting economy and for corporate gift packages," confirmed Chokhani, who remains upbeat about the future. "The pandemic was a big learning curve for all of us, but I think we are very optimistic," he concluded.

To Know about their products and company visit https://kabhi-b.com/ and for business inquiries drop an email to digital@kabhi-b.com or call +91 6359920844

