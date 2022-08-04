The Government of India has denied the reports that there will be no 8th Central Pay Commission to revise salaries, allowances and pensions of Central Government Employees and pensioners. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a query that there is “No” such proposal under consideration.

There have been news from some quarters that ther will not be any other pay commission after the 7th Pay Commission.

Chaudhary made the remarks while responding to the question on “whether it is a fact that Government is considering not to constitute 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise salaries, allowanced and pension of Central Government employees and pensioners.” 7th Pay Commission: Tripura Govt Announces 5% Hike in Dearness Allowance for Its Employees, Pensioners

However, as per the 7th Pay commission’s recommendation, it may not be necessary to constitute another pay commission to review the salaries, allowances and pensions given to Central Government Employees and pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely Next Week; Check Details Here

Responding to another query on whether the Government will increase the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief rates in view of high WPI inflation, Chaudhary said it was not necessary as DA/DR is based on AICPI-IW data provided by the Labour Bureau at Shimla.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, salary is decided as per the pay matrix. Paymatrix has been linked to Fitment factor. Initially, the salary was decided on the basis of fitment factor of 2.57 times.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).