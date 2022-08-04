Mumbai, August 4: The LIC Housing Finance Limited has invited online applications from candidates for the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers. The application process for the LIC HFL recruitment 2022 began on July 4. The last day to submit the application form is August 25.

The exam for the LIC HFL recruitment 2022 is most likely to be held in September and October. As per the official notification, the LIC HFL recruitment drive will fill up 80 vacancies. AP PGECET 2022: AP PGECET 2022 Exam Results Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

Of these, 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant while 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager. The application fee for the LIC HFL recruitment 2022 is Rs 800 for the post of Assistant and Assistant Manager.

Steps to apply for LIC HFL recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com

On the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab

Following this, click on the application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

Check detailed notification of LIC HFL recruitment 2022 here.

