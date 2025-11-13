New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): State-run Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has initiated detailed exploration for critical minerals in Argentina as part of India's push to secure vital mineral resources needed for its clean energy and manufacturing ambitions, Sunil Kumar Singh, CEO of KABIL told ANI today.

"KABIL has been established by the Government of India as a joint venture company with a mandate to scout for critical mineral assets abroad," Singh, told ANI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Energy Security Conference 2025. "Presently, we are engaged in one particular project in Argentina and are looking at other territories for additional critical mineral assets," he added.

Also Read | England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of MOL vs ITA Football Match in IST.

Singh said that KABIL's project in Argentina covers an area of about 1,507 hectares and focuses on lithium exploration.

"Preliminary exploration has already been completed, and we have chalked out a detailed plan for further exploration in this direction," he said. The initiative aligns with India's growing need for lithium--an essential component for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems--as the country accelerates its energy transition.

Also Read | The Fragrance Note Every Woman Loves but Can't Pronounce--and Why It Matters for Your Skin.

The CEO emphasized that India's long-term mineral security strategy depends on a strong overseas presence in exploration and processing.

"The focus should be on exploration, development, and processing of critical minerals," Singh noted, highlighting that access to reliable sources of lithium, cobalt, and rare earths is key to sustaining India's renewable and electric mobility goals.

Formed as a joint venture between three public sector undertakings--National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL)--KABIL plays a crucial role in securing India's supply chain for minerals identified as strategic by the government.

Besides Argentina, the company is also assessing potential projects in other countries with rich deposits of critical minerals.

During the event, Singh also participated in a discussion on promoting technology advancement to accelerate domestic exploration and production of critical minerals.

The focus was on role of India's advanced technology, such as AI, remote, sensing deep sea exploration techniques in unlocking India's critical mineral potential. He also discussed on how To explore ways to exploit exploration, streamline licensing, and Fasttrack development of domestic reserves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)