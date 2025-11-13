Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England have dominated Group K of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with six wins out of six matches played so far and have already qualified for the global main event. They next face Serbia at home, a game they will be keen to win and continue their impressive run in the qualifying phase. Thomas Tuchel has done an excellent job in charge of the national team with the team scoring 18 goals and yet to concede a goal in their qualifiers. Opponents Serbia are third in the standings and this is a crucial game for them as they look to keep in touch with second placed Albania. Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

Marc Guehi, Nick Pope, and Anthony Gordon have been ruled out of the England team owing to injuries. Harry Kane will be the focal point in attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Eberechi Eze as the playmaker. Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers will be deployed on the wings while Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice form the double pivot in central midfield.

Nemanja Maksimovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Uros Racic are the players missing out for Serbia due to fitness issues. Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic and Milos Veljkovic form the back three for Serbia and the defensive unit has their task cut out. emanja Gudelj, Lazar Samardzic, and Aleksandar Stankovic in midfield will likely sit deep and try and hit England on the break. Luka Jovic and Dusan Vlahovic will form the strike partnership in the final third.

England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, November 14 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Wembley Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The England National Football Team is set to clash swords with the Serbia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, November 14. The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Julian Nagelsmann Backs Struggling Florian Wirtz To Rediscover Form for Germany, Liverpool.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The England vs Serbia live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network channels. For England vs Serbia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Serbia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. England at home are an unstoppable force and will cruise to a 3-0 win here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).