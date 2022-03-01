New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): UK-based global data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool expanded its footprint in Hyderabad by inaugurating a new development centre in the city's financial district on Saturday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT Ministry, Telangana, inaugurated the centre.

"The new office space marks the roll-out of the company's aggressive India growth plan. We are looking to increase our India headcount to 2000 by end of 2025" said, Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Head of India, Kagool Data Private Ltd.

"Kagool's partnerships with Microsoft and SAP and our twin data modernisation accelerator products Velocity and Pulse are fuelling the company's growth in supporting global clients modernise their ERP, Analytics and Integration landscapes. Going forward, we are targeting utilities, manufacturing, retail and public sector companies for business opportunities," Kalyan Gupta said.

Daniel James Barlow, Group CEO of Kagool, who joined the inauguration online from the company's UK headquarters, said, "Our customers are seeing the value and agility that modern cloud technologies can bring to their global enterprises and are seeing Kagool as the right delivery partner to achieve business value quickly and predictably. Our India operations are key to our current operations and overall strategy, helping us to continue to grow our business 100 per cent year on year. The enormous talent base and dedicated, enthusiastic workforce are why we continue to invest heavily in our India operations."

Barlow also said Kagool plans to expand its footprint in the USA, Mexico, Middle East and Europe in the next year.

Speaking after inaugurating Kagool's new development centre, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary for IT, Government of Telangana said, "Congratulations to Team Kagool for opening their new development centre, their second office in Hyderabad. I feel very proud of the achievements of the company. Hyderabad, at one point in time, was perceived largely as a services centre. But now it is quite encouraging to find companies in the product development space. It is nice to hear that Kagool in partnership with Microsoft has developed Velocity, which is one of the most used products, particularly when it comes to adoption to SAP, Data Migration etc. We all feel very proud about this because our whole attempt at the Government also is to give a new dimension to the Hyderabad IT industry. We want more and more product development, more and more innovation to happen. And eventually, this is where the trend is the future is going to be of those people who develop more user-friendly products, enterprise-ready products and solutions using emerging technology. I guess this is where Kagool is also getting."

Complimenting Kagool, HYSEA president Bharani K Aroll appreciated the company's commitment to Telangana. "Kagool helped drive technology-led growth by investing in talented youth of the state and building long-term partnerships with various state institutions creating more employment opportunities," he said.

Kagool is a UK Based Product and Service based Software Company. Headquartered in the UK since 2004. The company is a leading global data & analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best of breed integration solutions. Kagool delivers real results to global business organizations, ensuring a high level of quality and customer engagement is maintained every time. We leverage our industry knowledge and leadership in technology, solution development and integration to align our partner's innovations with specific business needs. Kagool started more than 15 years ago as a data & analytics solution provider, progressively expanded into five different offices globally and undoubtedly, Hyderabad has become home to the largest conglomeration of employees in India for The Group!

