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Agency News Agency News Business News | Kapila Reframes Summer as 'Tayyari Ka Mausam' to Drive Dairy Farmer Preparedness Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: For generations, summer in rural India has been synonymous with strain. For dairy farmers and cattle owners, rising temperatures often translate into lower feed intake, reduced milk yield, and mounting uncertainty. It is a season typically associated with coping rather than planning.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: For generations, summer in rural India has been synonymous with strain. For dairy farmers and cattle owners, rising temperatures often translate into lower feed intake, reduced milk yield, and mounting uncertainty. It is a season typically associated with coping rather than planning.

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Challenging this long-held perception is Kapila Pashu Aahar, which is redefining how farmers approach the season through its campaign, 'Tayyari Ka Mausam'. Instead of viewing summer as a phase of inevitable decline, Kapila is positioning it as a crucial window for preparation, one that can directly influence outcomes for the months ahead.

At the heart of this shift lies a simple but powerful insight: the effects of heat on livestock are not sudden, they are predictable. Yet, most farmers tend to act only once visible signs of stress appear. This reactive approach often leads to avoidable losses. Kapila's campaign addresses this gap by encouraging farmers to anticipate challenges and act early.

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"Summer has always been seen as a period of stress for farmers, but the reality is that its impact can be managed with the right preparation. We wanted to shift the narrative from reaction to readiness," said Taru Shivhare, CMO and Director, Kapila Pashu Aahar.

By reframing summer as a period of readiness, the brand is advocating for a more strategic mindset--one that focuses on prevention, consistency, and long-term productivity. The idea is not just to manage the season, but to optimise it.

This approach marks a clear departure from traditional category communication, which has largely been product-centric. Instead, Kapila is building a narrative that places the farmer at the centre--focusing on behaviour, awareness, and timely action.

More importantly, the campaign positions Kapila as more than just a feed provider. It establishes the brand as a partner invested in the farmer's long-term growth, offering not just solutions, but perspective.

"'Tayyari Ka Mausam' is not just a campaign for us, it's a mindset shift. If farmers prepare ahead of time, they don't just protect productivity, they unlock better outcomes through the season," Taru Shivhare added.

In a landscape where seasonal challenges are often accepted as unavoidable, Kapila's 'Tayyari Ka Mausam' introduces a refreshing shift. It transforms summer from a period of stress into a phase of strategy where preparation becomes the key to resilience and productivity.

As this narrative gains traction, it signals a broader change in how agricultural challenges can be approached not as setbacks, but as opportunities to plan better and perform stronger.

The campaign has been conceptualised by INDPNT (pronounced 'independent'), anchoring the narrative in real farmer insights and translating it into a simple, culturally resonant message that drives both awareness and action.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)