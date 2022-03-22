New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): Team KJIT is set on the mission to inspire every success seekers across the world who wants to become something in life and add value to the country by giving them a platform of over 320 products with the support of main roots of KJIT and MI lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd.

The mission of the company is to provide education, health, income, productivity beyond their expectation aligned with Quality of International Standards when their products are concerned. With a strong reason for serving the world since over a decade Karan and his team has served more than 20 states, 2 UT, 230 Cities and more than 6 countries which includes United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Middle East, UAE and many more.

Karan Jani, the Founder of Team KJIT has been setting a new standard in the Direct selling Industry now for over 1.6 decades. The journey of his life of devoting towards the Direct Selling world started in early days when family was hustling, and he was aspiring to become one of the top successful leaders in the industry who can help individuals to uplift their standard of living and impact economic empowerment for the Nation.

Talking about the success story of Karan and his team. Karan said, "Pravin J Chandan who is considered as a God of Direct selling industry is living legend, inspiration and mentor for him who has initiated a root in him to aspire and inspire the world. Kailash Bhattad, CEO of Mi Lifestyle and Alok Pandey, VP of the company, are two pillars and 24/7 support system of my life. CN Patel who always supported me and lastly late Sheejan C. Nair who is the real life inspiration of me and my entire team.

As it is said, "Rome was not Built in a day", same goes with the Team KJIT too. Struggling for money and settling finances for family in early days, Karan said he was inspired by his mentors and parents who have played a great role in his life for today whatever he is. From excellent customer satisfaction to customer support 24/7, Karan and his team believe that serving is key for their success.

Founded by Karan Jani, the firm aims towards adding values towards the economic development of the country. Seeing a multiple ups and down of life and devoting his life towards direct selling, Karan Formed Team KJIT in 2010, started with four people and today has crossed over 60K people and is still counting. Karan has proved when the vision is higher and purpose is clear, we become unstoppable.

During COVID19 when the world was suffering from huge impact, Karan Jani has served the nation by providing free mental health guidance to people, seven lakhs community meals to the people in need, sanitaires to all orphanages, medical kits to all the community centres with the support of 23 NGOs of the Nation. Karan believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve a nation in need.

Today, he is actively serving towards the social contribution and has also been blessed by several Cabinet Ministers and spiritual leaders of this nation which included World Peace Ambassador Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Pradip Parmar - Social Justice Minister of Gujarat and many more.

With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Karan has joined hands with many social organisations to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

