Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23: 72-year-old man had been experiencing breathing difficulties (Dyspnea) for the past year, which worsened in the last month, making it extremely difficult for him to climb stairs. Medical evaluations revealed severe aortic valve stenosis, mild aortic valve regurgitation, blockage in two major coronary arteries, and over 80% blockage in the left internal carotid artery. Given the high risk of stroke and heart complications, immediate surgical intervention was required.

Under normal circumstances, each of these conditions would be treated through separate surgeries at different times. However, considering the urgency and the patient's condition, the medical team at Kauvery Hospital took on the challenge of performing all three critical procedures in a single operation a rare and complex feat in cardiac surgery.

The first procedure involved removing the severe blockage in the carotid artery to restore proper blood flow to the brain and reduce the risk of stroke. The second addressed the damaged aortic valve by replacing it with a new one, ensuring efficient heart function. The third procedure focused on bypassing the blocked coronary arteries, improving blood supply to the heart and preventing future complications.

This high-risk and intricate surgery was successfully performed under the leadership of Dr. Murugu Sundara Pandian, Senior Consultant & Cardiothoracic Surgeon, along with an expert team of cardiac specialists. Their precision, expertise, and use of advanced surgical techniques played a crucial role in the success of the procedure.

Following the surgery, Dr. Murugu Sundara Pandian stated, "This case highlights the advancements in medical expertise and technology. We have successfully restored the patient's heart function and blood circulation, proving that even high-risk individuals can receive safe and effective treatment, ultimately improving their quality of life."

