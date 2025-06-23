New Delhi, June 23: POCO F7 is scheduled to launch in India and global markets on June 24, 2025 (tomorrow). The upcoming smartphone, which succeeds the POCO F6, is expected to come with several improvements. The company will reveal the POCO F7 price, specifications, and other details during the launch event.

Ahead of the POCO F7 launch in India, the company has revealed a few details about the smartphone. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The upcoming smartphone from the POCO F series will also feature a large battery. The device will also be offered in multiple colour options. As per reports, the POCO F7 price is tipped to come between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000 in India. iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025: Apple May Remove Dynamic Island, Introduce All-Screen Design and120Hz Displays Across iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the POCO F7 is expected to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. It may offer a 1.5K resolution and will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone is also rumoured to deliver up to 3200 nits of peak brightness. The POCO F7 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is expected to be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Will Feature Glyph Matrix Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The device will feature a dual rear camera setup, which may include a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the rear. The POCO F7 might include a 20MP front camera. The POCO F7 will be offered in Indian and global models. The Indian model will feature a 7,550mAh battery, while the global version will come with a 6,500mAh battery. Both models are rumoured to support 90W fast charging. The POCO F7 will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

