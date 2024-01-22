VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, proudly welcomes Dr. Ranganathan Jothi as the Director of Neurosciences to Kauvery Group of Hospitals. He is a distinguished neurosurgeon with more than three decades of experience and will be leading the Neurology team at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

Dr. Ranganathan Jothi excels in diverse neurosurgical procedures, including brain surgeries (tumor resection, aneurysm interventions), trauma surgeries, and spinal procedures. His specialization extends to paediatric neurosurgery, functional neurosurgery, peripheral nerve surgeries, tumor surgeries, and vascular neurosurgery, providing comprehensive care for a range of neurological conditions.

Joining Dr. Ranganathan Jothi is his team of highly skilled Anaesthetists, Dr R.J. Abhinaya, Consultant - Neuro Anaesthesia, and Dr S. Soundarapandian, Senior Consultant - Neuro Anaesthesia. Together, they bring in a new era of cutting-edge neurosurgery at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

"We extend a warm welcome to Dr. Ranganathan Jothi to Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. I am confident that their wealth of experience and expertise will contribute to the advancement of neurological care at our hospital. Our promise is to provide world-class care with a focus on patient well-being and we are elated to introduce a dedicated team of experts specialising in advanced neurosurgical techniques", said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group Hospitals.

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, a premier healthcare institution dedicated to delivering exceptional and compassionate medical care, focuses on patient - centric care. Offering a variety of specialities, the addition of Dr. Ranganathan Jothi and his team of Anesthetists is a step towards positioning itself as a centre for neurological excellence.

