Hyderabad, January 21: A sex racket being run from a Hyderabad hotel was busted and 16 women rescued from the flesh trade, police said on Sunday. The Central Zone Task Force of the city police arrested S. Akhilesh alias Akhilesh Phailwan, the alleged kingpin who was running the racket from his hotel in Ramnagar area.

Hotel’s manager-cum-receptionist Ragupathi was also arrested along with four customers and two pimps. Acting on a tip-off the Task Force, along with Abids police, raided Fortune Hotel on Saturday. The rescue women were shifted them to safe homes. Police said they were brought to Hyderabad from Kolkata, Mumbai and other places with offers of jobs and were pushed into the sex trade. Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

Akhilesh and Ragupathi have been charged by the police under Sections 370 and 370A of the Indian Penal Code for trafficking and exploitation of trafficked persons. Additionally, the police have seized 22 mobile phones from the accused. The accused allegedly charged customers between Rs 3,000-5,000 per hour for the service they provided. Sex Racket Busted in Andhra Pradesh, 2 Women Arrested for Trafficking Young Women and Forcing Them Into Prostitution.

The main accused has been posting photographs with leading politicians on social media. He was also into philanthropy, running Akhil Orphan Lifeline. Known for his penchant for gold ornaments, he also collaborated with film singers to organise performances during festivals.

