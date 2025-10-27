PRNewswire

Denpasar [Indonesia], October 27: The skies of Bali once again hold hope. After years of silence in its tropical forests, the distinctive calls of the Red-breasted Parakeet (Trichoglossus forsteni mitchellii) may soon echo once more across its native land. This brightly colored parrot species was once an integral part of the ecosystems of Bali and Lombok. Today, however, it is listed as Endangered, threatened by illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss. Yet, sightings of 6-7 wild individuals in 2020, followed by photographic records in 2022 and 2023, reveal that Bali has not completely lost its natural voice. Amid the dense canopy, there remains a glimmer of hope that this bird has not entirely vanished from the wild.

The recovery of this species began with an intensive training program in January 2025 at Taman Safari Bali, in collaboration with the Head Keeper of Paradise Park, UK. The training covered animal husbandry, nesting box design, and understanding natural behaviors essential foundations before the planned repatriation of 20 Red-breasted Parakeets (10 males and 10 females) from Paradise Park in Cornwall to Bali on July 17, 2025. This long journey represents more than the relocation of birds; it symbolizes the return of a piece of Bali's lost natural soul.

This major step is the result of a strong collaboration between Taman Safari Indonesia, the World Parrot Trust, and Paradise Park. These three institutions share the same commitment: to restore the population of Indonesia's endemic parrots to their rightful home. Upon arrival, the 20 parakeets became the first residents of the Lorikeet Breeding Center, a new facility inaugurated on September 26, 2025, Taman Safari Bali. The center was designed as both a temporary home and a controlled breeding site for the Red-breasted Parakeet before their eventual release into the wild.

"This Lorikeet Breeding Center is designed to support a controlled breeding program that is release-oriented connecting ex situ to in situ. Our hope is to once again hear the vibrant calls of the Mitchell's Lorikeet echoing through the forests of Bali and Lombok," said Jansen Manansang, Founder of Taman Safari Indonesia.

The opening of the Lorikeet Breeding Center marks a milestone in Indonesia's conservation history. This facility is not only a product of collaboration between Taman Safari and international partners but also a reflection of the Indonesian government's strong commitment through the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA). Together, all parties share one goal: to ensure that the Red-breasted Parakeet's vibrant calls once again resonate in Bali's skies. True conservation cannot be achieved alone; it thrives through the synergy of science, policy, and collective compassion for life's continuity.

"This project is a wonderful example of collaboration, proving that the dedication of teams across the world can achieve remarkable things for nature." from an international perspective, David Woolcock, Curator of Paradise Park.

As a symbol of hope, a pair of breeding parakeets were named Galih and Arya, representing strength and courage. Other individuals, such as Ni Luh Atit and Ketut Atat, were given traditional Balinese names as a tribute to local culture. In the Balinese language, "Atat" means "curved beak," a simple yet meaningful term that now serves as a symbol of pride and identity for this endemic species. Through these names, people are reminded that wildlife is not only part of nature's balance but also a reflection of local culture and identity.

Every parakeet born at the Lorikeet Breeding Center will undergo a habituation process before being released into the wild. They will learn to recognize their environment, find food, form pairs, and adapt to natural conditions. Once they display strong natural behaviors, the forest doors will open again. Beyond saving a single species, this program seeks to restore the ecological role of the Red-breasted Parakeet as a natural pollinator and seed disperser vital to forest regeneration.

The program "Kedis Mewali ke Bali" meaning "the bird returns home" stands as a powerful symbol of renewed harmony between humans and nature. It tells the story of a species once lost, now slowly finding its way back. And one day, when the melodic calls of the Red-breasted Parakeet once again echo among Bali's lush trees, it will mark the moment when nature truly breathes again when the island's spirit, and its birds, have finally come home.

"Balai KSDA Bali wholeheartedly supports and opens wide opportunities for collaboration with all stakeholders to protect wildlife and their habitats for a more sustainable future." said Ratna Hendratmoko, Head of Balai KSDA Bali.

