Gurugram, October 27: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana's Faridabad died by suicide after he was allegedly blackmailed with AI-generated obscene images and videos of his three sisters. The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, was a second-year student at DAV College and lived with his family in Faridabad’s Baselwa Colony.

According to a Times of India report, his father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had been distressed for nearly two weeks after his phone was allegedly hacked. The accused reportedly used artificial intelligence to morph nude visuals of Rahul and his sisters, and then demanded money to keep them from being leaked. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Teenager Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos and Videos of Sisters

Police said a man identified as Sahil allegedly sent the morphed photos and videos to Rahul on WhatsApp and demanded INR 20,000. WhatsApp conversation screenshots showed repeated threats, video calls, and messages from Sahil urging Rahul to “come meet him” and warning that the images would be posted online if the demand was not met. In the final exchange, the accused allegedly taunted Rahul and even suggested ways to end his life.

Rahul’s father said the constant humiliation deeply affected him. “He had stopped eating properly and would sit alone in his room. The mental torture pushed him to this,” he told reporters. On Saturday evening, around 7 pm, Rahul consumed Sulphas tablets. His family rushed him to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. AI Misuse: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Arrested for Creating Fake Obscene Images of Female Students Using AI Tools.

The family has also named one of Rahul’s acquaintances, Neeraj Bharti, alleging his involvement. Rahul’s mother claimed Neeraj had personal disputes with the family and may have conspired in the blackmail.

Old Faridabad Police have registered an FIR against both accused and are examining Rahul’s mobile phone. “This is a serious case of cyber-extortion involving the misuse of AI technology. A detailed investigation is underway,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar. Rahul was the youngest of four siblings in a family originally from Siwan, Bihar. His father works as a driver.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

