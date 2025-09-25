Kids India 2025 is fast approaching: From 6 to 8 October, trade visitors in Mumbai can look forward to an inspiring conference programme, a wide range of product premieres and attractive networking opportunities.

Nuremberg [Germany], September 25: The countdown is on: From 6 to 8 October, Kids India will open its doors and bring the international toy industry together in Mumbai. Visitors can look forward to exciting new products, a diverse program and a wide range of networking opportunities. The industry platform is organised by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Spielwarenmesse eG. Highlights: Innovative products and conference program. Hosted Buyer Programme creates exclusive business opportunities.

With a focus on sharing knowledge and innovation

This year's conference program will focus on looking to the future. Current industry discussions include the development of a Toy Safety Ecosystem in India, the role of Smart Toys, and the influence of AI and digital technology on play behaviour. Socially relevant issues are also on the agenda: the "Toys Without Barriers" session will highlight the importance of inclusion through accessible and gender-neutral toys. Another key session, "From Importer to Exporter: India's Rising Global Footprint in the Toy Industry," will showcase India's transition from an import-driven market to a significant production and export hub. These sessions are designed to provide trade visitors with actionable insights, practical strategies, and an understanding of the global trends shaping the future of the toy industry.

Strong participation and new products

The Hosted Buyer Programme promises valuable business contacts and is already generating great interest in advance. The fair's growing importance and its demand are stressed through support from numerous regional industry associations throughout India. Buyers from Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Pune, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other regions are expected to join. Various new product launches - including the highly anticipated 7-inch action figures from Cricket Icons, a premium line designed to take cricket fandom and sports memorabilia to the next level - are set to add to the excitement. "Kids India is the perfect platform to highlight how Cricket Icons has redefined fan engagement in the toy industry," emphasised Saurabh Gajbi, Director of Infinity Toy Tronics, adding that the overwhelming response since their launch had given them the confidence to expand into premium action figures and create collectibles that inspire fans of all ages.

"Kids India is an indispensable platform for the Indian and international toy industry. It not only promotes the exchange of knowledge, but also the expansion of global networks and business relationships," summarises Tanu Ailawadi, Managing Director of Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd.

Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd.

On 1 April 2016, Spielwarenmesse eG opened Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi, a subsidiary in one of the world's most important growth markets. The company is responsible for organising the trade fair called Kids India, held annually in Mumbai since 2013.

Spielwarenmesse eG

The multifaceted positioning and international orientation of Spielwarenmesse eG is representative of the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. With its legal structure as a cooperative, the business is unique among trade fair companies and is highly successful. Its 60-member team operates from the 'ToyCity' of Nuremberg and is supported by representatives in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes two major global fairs: the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg is the lead international event for the B2B sector, as is SPIEL in Essen for the B2C field. To these can be added Kids India in Mumbai and the World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse trade fair programme, which opens up new markets for manufacturers through joint activities in Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. The Company's own subsidiaries in the key locations of China and India ensure that appropriate expertise is available locally. With its accumulated knowledge and global network, the trade fair producer is becoming an ever stronger initiator and groundbreaker in the industry's issues and trends. The most recent example of this is BRANDmania in Essen, which casts an unconventional and future-directed spotlight on the topic of licensing and partnerships. With its combination of events and online activities, Spielwarenmesse eG (www.spielwarenmesse-eg.de) is active all year round.

Press Contact: Scarlett Wisotzki, Director Communications, Spielwarenmesse eG,

Phone: +49 911 99813-33, Mail: presse@spielwarenmesse.de

