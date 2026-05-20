Business News | Kiku Sharda Becomes Part of Dubai's Elite Homeowners at Skyz by Danube

NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], May 20: Popular comedian and actor Kiku Sharda has received the handover of his apartment at Skyz by Danube, marking another milestone in Dubai's growing appeal among global celebrities and investors.

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Developed by Danube Properties, Skyz by Danube is a contemporary residential tower known for its modern design, fully furnished premium apartments, and lifestyle-focused amenities in Arjan - a fast-growing, high-potential investment hub in Dubai. The successful handover highlights Danube Properties' commitment to timely delivery and quality construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "I am delighted to hand over the apartment to Mr. Kiku Sharda. This moment reflects our promise of delivering quality homes on time while continuing to build trust with homeowners and investors across the globe. At Danube, our focus has always been on making homeownership simple, accessible, and rewarding, and moments like these reinforce the confidence our customers place in us."

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Expressing his excitement, Kiku Sharda said, "It's a great feeling to own a home in Dubai. The entire process has been smooth, and I'm truly impressed with the quality and finishing. The fully furnished apartment, along with Danube's flexible payment plan, has made property ownership in Dubai easy and convenient. This is a vibrant and secure city, and I'm very happy to now have a place I can call my own here."

Developments like Skyz by Danube stand out by offering fully furnished homes and a wide range of lifestyle amenities, making them highly attractive to both end-users and investors.

This development comes shortly after reports that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has also invested in an apartment at 'Breez by Danube,' a premium waterfront residential tower by Danube Properties, further reinforcing strong global confidence in Dubai's real estate market. Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global real estate hub, attracting investors with its strong economic fundamentals, high rental yields, and investor-friendly environment.

With its focus on premium quality and customer convenience, Danube Properties continues to play a key role in making homeownership in Dubai more accessible, while delivering projects that align with the city's vision for growth and innovation.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among the UAE's leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.

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