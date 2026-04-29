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Agency News Agency News Business News | Kiro Reimagines Lipstick with a Measured, Skincare-Inspired Approach Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: The idea of the perfect matte has always lived somewhere between aspiration and reality weightless, refined, and finally, one that delivers. Kiro's Velvet Souffle Soft Matte Lipstick brings that vision into focus with clinically proven 59% hydration improvement, 23% barrier support, and 8-hour wear. Now expanding with four new shades, Rich Mocha, Carnival Red, Pumpkin Spice, and Primrose Pink, the range evolves to 16, extending a colour story thoughtfully calibrated for Indian skin tones, built on a formula that doesn't just feel exceptional, but is measured to perform.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: The idea of the perfect matte has always lived somewhere between aspiration and reality weightless, refined, and finally, one that delivers. Kiro's Velvet Souffle Soft Matte Lipstick brings that vision into focus with clinically proven 59% hydration improvement, 23% barrier support, and 8-hour wear. Now expanding with four new shades, Rich Mocha, Carnival Red, Pumpkin Spice, and Primrose Pink, the range evolves to 16, extending a colour story thoughtfully calibrated for Indian skin tones, built on a formula that doesn't just feel exceptional, but is measured to perform.

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In beauty, standards have rarely been equal. Skincare is expected to prove itself, hydration is measured, barrier function is validated, and claims are backed by clinical instrumentation. Lip colour, however, has largely operated on perception.

Kiro changes that. Velvet Souffle is clinically tested to skincare standards, using a Corneometer to measure hydration and a Tewameter to assess transepidermal water loss and barrier function. The methodology is unchanged. The category is.

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"From the beginning, we believed that performance in makeup should be as measurable as it is in skincare," says Vasundhara Patni, Founder, Kiro. "Lips are more vulnerable, they lack sebaceous glands and are prone to dehydration. Testing a lipstick like skincare wasn't a marketing decision; it was a logical one. We wanted to create a matte that not only feels comfortable but is clinically proven to support the lips through wear. With these new shades, we're extending that experience across a more complete colour wardrobe for Indian skin tones."

Lip skin, by design, cannot self-moisturise. It is thinner, more delicate, and more susceptible to barrier disruption, yet lip products have rarely been evaluated through this lens. Kiro's approach reframes that expectation.

Clinical testing of Velvet Souffle on a 36-woman Indian panel delivered measurable results:

- 59% improvement in lip hydration after one use - 23% improvement in skin barrier function - 8-hour wear, dermatologist-graded using a validated scale

At eight hours, hydration remains 22% above baseline directly challenging the long-standing assumption that matte formulations compromise comfort over time.

The results extend across the entire panel:

- 100% showed improved hydration after one application - 100% showed improved barrier function - 0% reported irritation at any measured interval

In clinical terms, that level of consistency is definitive.

Beyond performance, Velvet Souffle retains its sensorial edge. It delivers a souffle finish, soft, blurred, and light-diffusing, avoiding the flat, chalky effect often associated with matte lipsticks. 92% of testers said it feels lighter than whipped cream, reinforcing a texture designed to feel imperceptible on the lips while maintaining colour integrity through the day. 67% of users achieved full colour payoff in a single swipe, aligning experience with performance.

The four new shades sharpen the offering:

- Rich Mocha - a deep brown with true depth and payoff- Carnival Red - a saturated red engineered for single-swipe impact- Pumpkin Spice - a warm orange-brown that adds richness and dimension- Primrose Pink - a flushed, vivid nude pink created to enliven Indian skin tones rather than disappear into them

At the heart of the range is a consistent shade philosophy, one built on how colour behaves on Indian skin tones, ensuring depth, saturation, and payoff translate with clarity and intent, with shades calibrated to complement Indian skin tones rather than wash them out. The expansion to 16 shades carries that philosophy forward, creating a more complete, versatile matte wardrobe.

In a category long defined by visual payoff alone, Kiro introduces a different metric: measurable performance. Velvet Souffle positions lip colour not as an exception to clinical standards but as the next category to meet them.

To explore the full range, visit www.kirobeauty.com

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)