The NCD issue opened on Thursday, 14th November 2024, and will be closed on Thursday, 28th November 2024.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 15: KLM Axiva Finvest Limited has announced the Company's eleventh public issue of secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs1000. The base issue size of the public issue size is Rs5000 lakhs with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs5000 lakhs, aggregating up to Rs10,000 lakhs. The NCD issue opened on Thursday, 14th November 2024, and will be closed on Thursday, 28th November 2024.

The NCDs offer ten different investment options for individual investors to choose from. Effective yield for various investment options is ranging from 9.92% p.a. to 11.30% p.a. The face value of NCDs is Rs1000, with multiple investment tenures ranging from 400 days to 79 months, and the minimum investment amount is Rs5,000.

Investors can apply for NCDs through the company's branches and the BSE online platform. Application forms are available at https://klmaxiva.com/ncd. All investors proposing to participate in the public issue of NCDs of KLM Axiva Finvest Limited should invest only based on information contained in the Prospectus. Please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 18 of the Prospectus for risk in this regard.

"Entire funds raised through the NCD will be utilized for onward lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings and general corporate purposes ", said T. P. Sreenivasan, Chairman, of KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd.

Kindly contact us at +91-9961033333 for any further information regarding the Public Issue.

