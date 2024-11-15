Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, serves as a spin-off and prequel to the Citadel series on Amazon Prime Video. The show explores the backstory of Honey and Bunny, the parents of Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in Citadel), and has quickly become a global hit. Premiering on November 7, and directed by Raj & DK, the spy thriller has claimed the top spot in global viewership, becoming the most-watched series on Prime Video during its launch weekend. ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ Season 2 Happening? ‘Mini Movie Maybe’! Varun Dhawan Makes This Revelation in His #VarunSays AMA Session.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Tops Prime Video’s Global Viewing

According to a report by Variety, Citadel: Honey Bunny was not only the most-watched series worldwide on its debut weekend but also ranked number one in India and over 30 countries. Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, commented on the success of the series. He told Variety, "Citadel: Honey Bunny's success is another example of Indian content increasingly being appreciated by audiences worldwide. It shows that local narratives can have universal appeal and engage customers across borders. The series has received an extremely positive response in India and we are thrilled that this action spy thriller is also the most watched series on Prime Video worldwide in its launch weekend."

Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, Citadel: Honey Bunny also features a talented ensemble cast, including Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Sikandar Kher.

